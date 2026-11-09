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KMG, CNOOC Launch 3D Seismic Survey At Kazakhstan's Caspian Block


Date: 2026-11-09 04:31:34

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) have launched 3D seismic surveys at the Zhylyoi exploration block in the Atyrau region, marking the Chinese company's first project in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, KMG reported.

The exploration block covers 958 square kilometers along the northeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, in a transition zone between land and offshore areas. The exploration phase is being financed by the Chinese partners.

The seismic survey will cover 400 square kilometers and use high-resolution low-frequency vibrators, cableless seismic receivers, and technologies designed to optimize and accelerate data collection.

The project's coastal location poses additional environmental and technical challenges, requiring strict environmental safeguards and specialized equipment.

The survey results will provide detailed information on the block's geological structure, help assess its hydrocarbon potential, and determine the location of the first exploration well.

The project is being implemented by Zhylyoi Operating LLP as part of KMG's strategy to improve geological knowledge of Kazakhstan's territory and identify new hydrocarbon exploration and production opportunities.

KazMunayGas is Kazakhstan's leading vertically integrated oil and gas company, operating across the entire production chain, from hydrocarbon exploration and production to transportation, refining, and the provision of specialized services. Founded in 2002, the company represents Kazakhstan's interests in the oil and gas industry.

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Trend News Agency

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