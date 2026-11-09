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Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S


Date: 2026-11-09 04:31:27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S		 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
9 November 2026

Company Announcement 06.11.2026

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 06 November 2026. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .

Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachment

  • 261109 Bilag pdf

MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111933905


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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