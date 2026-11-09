Janus Assurance Re Launches AFSB Scholarship For Final Year University Students

The Janus Assurance Re AFSB Scholarship opens January 1, 2027 to final year students in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Five awards a year pay for final year students in the US and Puerto Rico to earn the AFSB surety designation, with no work commitment.

- C. Constantin PoindexterSANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Janus Assurance Re today announced the Janus Assurance Re AFSB Scholarship, a program that pays for university students in their final year to earn the Associate in Fidelity and Surety Bonding (AFSB) designation. The company will make up to five awards each year to students in the United States and Puerto Rico who intend to build a career in insurance.The AFSB, awarded by The Institutes, is the professional designation for the people who produce, underwrite and adjust surety and fidelity bonds. Each scholarship covers the course materials and exam fees for all five required courses, an award worth about $4,000 at current prices. The program pays The Institutes directly, so the full value goes to the student's education."The surety industry, like the rest of the insurance sector, is losing an enormous amount of institutional and class knowledge to retirement," said C. Constantin Poindexter, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Assurance Re. "This scholarship is my effort to bring new blood into the business. I have thirty years in this specialized niche. There have been some rough spots, but a career in surety is one of the most rewarding choices I have made. I hold the CPCU, the AFSB and several other Institutes designations, so I can attest from personal experience that this is a good start for a young insurance professional. Whether these students find their way to one of my enterprises or to any other carrier that plays in this pool is irrelevant to me, so long as it strengthens the industry."The scholarship carries no work commitment. Recipients are not required to intern with, work for or provide any service to Janus Assurance Re, Surety One, Inc. or their affiliates, and the company will never ask a scholar to repay funds spent, even if he or she does not complete the AFSB work in its entirety.The scholarship is open to full time students in the final year of a bachelor's degree at an accredited university in the United States or Puerto Rico. Applicants need a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and may come from any major. An application consists of a form, a transcript, an essay of up to 750 words and one faculty reference. Applications open on January 1, 2027, with no closing date. Recipients will be notified within thirty days of application acceptance. The full rules are available on request. Send applications and requests to....The Surety One, Inc. team will administer the program. The initial scholarship fund of $25,000 will be donated by Janus Assurance Re's Chief Executive Officer, C. Constantin Poindexter, and subsequent years will be financed by the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation.About Janus Assurance ReJanus Assurance Re is a reinsurer domiciled in the Dominican Republic and headquartered in Santo Domingo. Founded in 2009 in Hamilton, Bermuda, the company specializes in surety, fidelity and financial guarantee. Surety One, Inc. serves as its exclusive managing general agent in the Western Hemisphere. More information is available at JanusAssuranceRe.AFSB is a designation of The Institutes, which is not a sponsor of this scholarship.

Sharon Marcelino

Janus Assurance Re

+1 849-570-2800

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Janus Assurance Re Launches AFSB Scholarship for Final Year University Students News Provided By Janus Assurance Re November 09, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, World & Regional



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