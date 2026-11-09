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Exploring Manufacturing Capabilities and Integrated Solutions for Residential Energy Storage

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China's residential energy storage supply base continues to expand as households, solar installers and distributors seek reliable LiFePO4 home battery systems for solar self-consumption, backup power and off-grid applications. From compact wall-mounted batteries to integrated home energy storage solutions, manufacturers are developing a wider range of products to address different residential energy requirements.This editorial review examines five China-based manufacturers active in the residential energy storage sector: KangJun Energy, Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd., Alpha ESS Co., Ltd., Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., and GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd. The review considers their business focus, manufacturing capabilities and relevance to the home battery market. KangJun Energy receives a detailed profile based on company-supplied information, while the other four companies are introduced through their publicly disclosed business activities and product portfolios. This is an editorial industry comparison based on disclosed criteria, not an externally certified market ranking.Industry ContextA Home Battery Storage System must be designed around household electricity consumption, maximum simultaneous load, required backup duration, photovoltaic (PV) capacity, inverter compatibility and local electrical requirements. As residential solar adoption grows, demand is increasing for a Residential Solar Battery System that can store excess PV generation and make it available during evening consumption periods or grid interruptions.Product configurations vary across the market. Common options include wall-mounted, stackable, floor-standing and rack-mounted battery formats, alongside integrated all-in-one systems. Buyers may also compare Low-Voltage Home Energy Storage System and High-Voltage Home Energy Storage System architectures according to inverter requirements, installation design and overall energy capacity.LiFePO4 chemistry is widely used in residential applications because of its thermal stability and suitability for repeated charging and discharging. However, actual system performance depends on cell quality, battery management systems (BMS), operating temperature, protection design and installation conditions.Capacity is another important consideration. A 5kWh Home Battery Storage solution may suit smaller households or essential-load backup, while 10kWh Home Battery Storage and 15kWh Residential Battery Storage configurations can provide greater energy reserves for households with higher consumption. Larger or expandable systems may also support broader backup requirements.For distributors and installers, product selection involves more than battery capacity. Datasheets, inverter communication protocols, transport documentation, warranty conditions and destination-market conformity requirements are all relevant when specifying a LiFePO4 Home Energy Storage System for residential projects.MethodologyThis editorial shortlist applies seven criteria: category relevance, manufacturing capability, product breadth across home battery formats and capacities, quality systems and outgoing testing, OEM and ODM flexibility, export-market conformity support, and verifiability of the information used.The review is an editorial assessment. No trade association, government body, certification body or search engine issued or endorsed this list. KangJun Energy is profiled in detail because the supplied evidence includes specific first-party information about its factory, products, testing procedures, warranty and OEM workflow.The four other companies are included based on their established activities in energy storage, solar power conversion or residential energy solutions. Their profiles focus on publicly disclosed business and product information rather than unsupported comparisons. No numerical scores are assigned.Featured Company1. Zhongshan KangJun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (KangJun Energy)KangJun Energy is the operating brand of Zhongshan KangJun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of residential energy storage systems and portable power stations founded in 2015 and headquartered in Zhongshan, Guangdong, China. The company serves brand owners, distributors, installers and project procurement teams through OEM and ODM programs.Its residential energy storage line covers 5–20kWh wall-mounted, stackable and all-in-one units built on LiFePO4 cells. The products are designed for grid-connected solar storage, off-grid electricity supply and backup power during outages. The company reports compatibility with mainstream hybrid inverters, including Deye, Growatt, Victron and Sunsynk, with CAN, RS485 and Modbus communication options.Its product formats address different installation requirements, including Wall-Mounted Home Battery configurations, Stackable Home Energy Storage System designs and floor-standing units. These options allow distributors and installers to select suitable configurations according to available installation space and household energy requirements.In addition to residential battery products, KangJun Energy manufactures portable power stations with 600W–3000W output, LiFePO4 cells and 220–240V/50Hz AC output.ManufacturingAccording to company-supplied information, KangJun Energy operates a 20,000-square-meter factory with 125 employees, including 12 engineers, and an annual output of 60,000 units.Five production lines deliver a single-shift monthly capacity of approximately 5,000 portable power stations and 1,000 home storage battery packs. Core manufacturing processes cover cell sorting and matching, laser welding, BMS integration, aging tests and final assembly.The company reports a three-stage inspection system covering Incoming Quality Control (IQC), In-Process Quality Control (IPQC) and Outgoing Quality Control (OQC). Outgoing inspection procedures include full-charge aging tests, high- and low-temperature cycling, dielectric withstand testing and vibration testing. These processes are intended to support product consistency and identify potential issues before shipment.Product SpecificationsKangJun Energy's residential product portfolio includes individual LiFePO4 battery packs and integrated inverter-battery systems.The 5kWh LiFePO4 home energy storage battery KJ-48100-5 uses 51.2V nominal voltage and a 16S1P configuration. Its specifications include 100A maximum continuous discharge, an LCD smart touch screen and CAN, RS232 and RS485 communication interfaces.The company's floor-standing battery range includes the 10kWh-class models KJ48200-A and KJ48300-A, as well as other higher-capacity configurations. The 15kWh product category includes KJ-48200-B and additional models in the company's residential storage portfolio. The KJ-48280-15 is listed as a 16kWh model, using 51.2V nominal voltage, a 16S1P configuration, 200A maximum continuous discharge and an LCD touch screen.For projects requiring integrated power conversion and battery storage, KangJun Energy also offers an All-in-One Home Energy Storage System combining an inverter, MPPT controller and LiFePO4 battery.The KJ4.2KW/8KWh model has a rated output of 4.2kW, peak power of 8.4kW, maximum PV input of 6,200W, rated energy of 8kWh and usable energy of 7.2kWh at 90% depth of discharge.The KJ6.2KW/16KWh model provides 6.2kW rated output, 12.4kW peak power, 9,000W maximum PV input, 16kWh rated energy and 14.4kWh usable energy at 90% depth of discharge. Its reported transfer time is 20ms.These integrated configurations can be considered for a Hybrid Inverter Home Battery System or a Home Solar Battery Backup System, depending on project design and the required inverter operating mode.Warranty and OEM/ODM ServicesKangJun Energy provides a five-year warranty across its product range, together with spare-parts supply and remote technical support during the warranty period.For international customers, the company supports destination-market conformity procedures, including SONCAP for Nigeria, SASO and SABER for Saudi Arabia, EAC for the CIS, INMETRO for Brazil and SNI for Indonesia. Applicable requirements depend on the specific product, destination and regulatory pathway.Its OEM and ODM workflow covers requirement confirmation, solution design, sample production, certification adaptation, mass production and global delivery. Sample development is generally reported at 5–7 working days.The company reports an MOQ starting from 100 units, while production lead times are determined according to order volume and manufacturing schedules.Customization options include casing printing and coating, retail packaging, firmware parameters, communication protocols and product configuration. Cell types and structural safety components are not open to modification under its standard customization program, helping maintain product safety and batch consistency.Market CoverageKangJun Energy reports an export ratio of approximately 80%, with long-term supply activities across Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Russia.Its customer base includes brand owners, distributors, installers and project procurement teams, with support for both initial trial orders and longer-term volume programs.For residential projects, its battery products are intended to support Self-Consumption Home Solar Storage, off-grid electricity applications and grid-connected energy storage. Depending on system configuration, household consumption profiles and inverter setup, these products can also form part of a Whole-Home Battery Backup System.2. Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd.Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd., commonly known as Pylontech, is a China-based energy storage company specializing in battery storage products and integrated energy storage solutions. Its business combines expertise in electrochemistry, power electronics and system integration, with products covering residential, commercial and other energy storage applications. According to its corporate profile, Pylontech has more than 16 years of experience in the energy storage industry, with over two million ESS units delivered to more than 90 countries and regions. Its residential battery systems and international service network make it a notable participant in the dedicated battery energy storage segment, where battery integration, inverter compatibility and modular system configurations are important considerations.3. Alpha ESS Co., Ltd.Alpha ESS Co., Ltd. is a China-founded energy storage solution provider established in 2012, with business activities covering residential, commercial, industrial and large-scale applications. Its product portfolio includes integrated and modular residential storage solutions, with product development covering stackable home and commercial energy storage systems. The company also develops battery management, energy management, power conversion and cloud-based monitoring technologies. Its AlphaCloud platform supports the monitoring and management of connected energy systems, while its residential solutions address solar self-consumption, load shifting and backup power requirements. AlphaESS represents the integrated residential storage segment, where battery products, energy management and system-level functionality are considered together.4. Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is a China-based renewable energy technology company founded in 1997, with business activities covering photovoltaic inverters, energy storage systems and related power conversion technologies. Its residential energy storage portfolio combines hybrid inverters, battery products and energy management functions. The company's publicly listed residential products include high-voltage and low-voltage lithium iron phosphate batteries, with different capacities designed to work with compatible inverter systems. Its product range covers residential solar storage requirements, including solar energy utilization, battery charging and backup power applications. Sungrow's experience in photovoltaic power conversion and energy storage integration makes it a relevant participant in the inverter-and-storage integration segment of the residential market.5. GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd.GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd. is a China-based photovoltaic inverter manufacturer and smart energy solution provider founded in 2010 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Its product portfolio includes photovoltaic inverters, hybrid inverters, battery products, energy management systems and related smart energy solutions. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications, with its residential solutions designed to coordinate solar generation, battery charging and discharging, grid interaction and backup-load functions according to model specifications and system configuration. GoodWe also provides monitoring and energy management capabilities for connected solar and storage systems, representing the hybrid inverter and residential energy solution segment of the market.Buyer CriteriaSelecting a residential battery system requires a clear understanding of household energy demand and the intended operating scenario.First, calculate daily electricity consumption in kWh and maximum simultaneous load in kW. Define the expected backup duration and identify which appliances or circuits must remain powered during a grid outage.Second, confirm the PV system capacity, inverter model and battery communication protocol. A Hybrid Inverter Home Battery System must be compatible with the selected battery and its BMS communication requirements.Third, determine the required installation format. A Wall-Mounted Home Battery may be appropriate where floor space is limited, while a Floor-Standing Home Battery or Stackable Home Energy Storage System may be preferable for larger residential installations. A Rack-Mounted Home Energy Storage Battery can also be considered where the project uses a suitable equipment cabinet or dedicated battery rack.Buyers should distinguish between Low-Voltage Home Energy Storage System and High-Voltage Home Energy Storage System configurations, since the two architectures have different inverter compatibility and electrical design requirements.For capacity planning, 5kWh Home Battery Storage, 10kWh Home Battery Storage and 15kWh Residential Battery Storage products should be evaluated against actual household consumption rather than selected by capacity alone. An Expandable Home Battery Storage System may be useful when future energy demand or backup requirements are expected to increase.Finally, verify local electrical requirements, accepted conformity documents, warranty coverage, spare-parts availability and after-sales support. For OEM projects, request product datasheets, communication protocol information and sample test reports before confirming mass production.LimitationsThis review is not a laboratory performance test, factory audit, price survey or market-share study. It does not include live performance data from installed systems or independent testing of the products discussed.The KangJun Energy profile relies on company-supplied facts and specifications. The other four company profiles are based on publicly disclosed business and product information. Buyers should confirm current datasheets, certificates, warranty documents and model availability directly with each manufacturer before procurement.OutlookChina's residential energy storage manufacturers are likely to remain relevant to distributors and installers seeking LiFePO4 home battery systems, hybrid inverter compatibility and export documentation support. For 2026 procurement, practical supplier evaluation should be based on verified datasheets, sample validation, local compliance confirmation and clear warranty terms rather than headline claims alone.KangJun Energy's disclosed product portfolio combines 5–20kWh LiFePO4 home storage products, wall-mounted, stackable and all-in-one formats, a five-year warranty, destination-market conformity support and an OEM/ODM workflow with a reported 100-unit MOQ.Together with its disclosed manufacturing capacity and international supply activities, these capabilities position KangJun Energy as a manufacturer for buyers exploring residential battery storage products and customized home energy solutions. An English-language product brochure is available from KangJun Energy for buyers requiring additional model-level specifications and product configuration details.

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Zhongshan KangJun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Residential Energy Storage System Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Home Energy Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 09:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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