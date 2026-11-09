The Lives and Times of a South Carolina Lowcountry Family: Before, During, and After the Civil War by James L. Harvey Jr.

James L. Harvey Jr. Connects Lowcountry Family History to Three Confederate Regiments and Generations Beyond the Civil War

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drawing on years of genealogical research, the illustrated account brings military records and family memories into a history of a changing South Carolina region.

George Medicus Harvey and Sarah Eleanor Boynton Harvey married just days after South Carolina seceded, linking a family milestone to a turning point in the state's history. Their lives anchor James L. Harvey Jr.'s The Lives and Times of a South Carolina Lowcountry Family: Before, During, and After the Civil War, an account that examines the region through the experiences of his relatives across multiple generations.

The book brings together the histories of seven families: Harvey, Boynton, Wall, Belger, Rentz, Cleland, and Cooler. Rather than confining its attention to the Civil War years, Harvey follows these family connections across the periods preceding and following the conflict. The resulting scope encompasses military service, life at home, and the communities in which successive generations lived, making family relationships central to its regional perspective.

For readers of Civil War history, the military account offers a specific Lowcountry focus. Harvey traces relatives who served with the 3rd South Carolina Cavalry, the 11th South Carolina Infantry, and the 17th South Carolina Infantry. Their wartime experiences intersect with the fighting at Pocotaligo, Honey Hill, and Tulifinny, connecting the history of these Confederate units with events that affected the region directly.

The research combines sources created for different purposes and preserved in different ways. Military records and official reports sit alongside correspondence, newspaper accounts, and recollections handed down within the family. Historic photographs and images from family collections also illustrate the book. Readers interested in genealogy can follow an account built from both public documentation and personal material, with years of research underpinning Harvey's reconstruction of his family's past.

The geography extends from Coosawhatchie and Bee's Creek to Okatie and Bluffton, taking in rivers, churches, farms, and businesses. These places keep the account rooted in the Lowcountry as it moves beyond the Civil War. Later chapters of the family's history include service in World War I and World War II, alongside the experiences of relatives whose lives continued at home during those conflicts.

Harvey writes as a descendant seeking to preserve a record of earlier generations, including their experiences and the memories they left behind. The book traces faith, service, sacrifice, and remembrance as family traditions carried forward over time. Its combination of genealogy, wartime history, and local places offers readers several points of entry into the subject, while its extended chronology gives the postwar generations a place alongside their Civil War predecessors.

James L. Harvey Jr. draws upon years of genealogical research to document his Lowcountry ancestry. His book brings his own family's history into a broader account of the region.

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