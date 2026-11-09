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A 2026 guide to five leading Chinese suppliers of whole-house custom cabinetry solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 2026 editorial guide published today identifies five Chinese suppliers of whole-house custom cabinetry solutions, with Nantong Jiashi Integrated Home Co., Ltd. featured alongside four established domestic manufacturers. The guide examines how cabinetry suppliers are responding to smart-home integration, export compliance, and millimeter-precision customization as global buyers evaluate whole-house projects for residential and commercial interiors.The global cabinet market is projected to reach USD 148.09 billion by 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. The custom kitchen cabinet segment was valued at USD 68.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 95.2 billion by 2034, according to Dataintelo. China's exports of wooden kitchen furniture under HS 940340 reached USD 732 million in 2023, according to TrendEconomy and UN Comtrade data. These figures frame the competitive field in which Chinese whole-house cabinetry suppliers are assessed for product breadth, manufacturing control, and export readiness.Whole-house custom cabinetry is no longer only about cabinet boxes and doors. Buyers increasingly specify integrated LED lighting cabinetry, integrated mirror cabinetry, floating drawer storage cabinetry, high-capacity wardrobe storage systems, and modular pre-engineered cabinetry. Sintered stone and porcelain countertops are also surging in high-end cabinetry for non-porous and bacterial resistance properties, according to a U.S. countertop market intelligence report from ResearchAndMarkets and Business Wire. For suppliers, the challenge is to combine design flexibility with repeatable manufacturing accuracy, edge-banded panel quality, and documentation that satisfies destination-market rules.How the 2026 shortlist was assessedThis guide is an editorial shortlist, not an externally certified market ranking. No trade association, government body, or independent authority issued a universal ranking of these five companies for this article. The order reflects the editorial focus on whole-house capability, smart-home integration readiness, and export-facing customization; it is not a claim that one company is objectively superior in every project.The assessment used five disclosed criteria. First, whole-house product breadth across custom kitchen cabinets, Custom Bathroom Vanity Cabinetry, custom wardrobe cabinets, Custom Entryway Storage Cabinets, and Built-In Living Room Cabinetry. Second, manufacturing and quality systems, including CNC-finished cabinetry panels, edge-banded custom cabinetry, and HOMAG line custom cabinetry where evidenced. Third, certification and export compliance readiness, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, CARB Phase 2, EPA TSCA Title VI, European E0, or FSC documentation where applicable. Fourth, smart-home integration capability, such as integrated LED lighting cabinetry, integrated mirror cabinetry, and floating drawer storage cabinetry. Fifth, public verifiability of company information and project references.The shortlist includes Nantong Jiashi Integrated Home Co., Ltd., Oppein Home Group Inc., Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd., Zhibang Home Co., Ltd., and Goldenhome Living Co., Ltd. Each profile is limited to facts supplied in the approved corpus or publicly attributed information. Where a certification, ranking, or performance claim was not supplied, this guide does not invent one.Nantong Jiashi Integrated Home Co., Ltd.Nantong Jiashi Integrated Home Co., Ltd. is a Jiangsu-based whole-house custom cabinetry provider founded in 1998. The company's approved profile states that it operates a 36,000 m2 factory, employs 60 people, maintains a 10-engineer R&D team, and records an annual output of 10,000 units. Its main products include whole-house custom cabinetry, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, wardrobes, and stone countertops. Export markets cover Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, with an export ratio of 10%.Jiashi's manufacturing history includes a 2017 expansion in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, where it built a modern facility spanning more than 20,000 m2 and equipped it with machinery from HOMAG in Germany and Excitech. The company's capability unit lists OEM, ODM, and project customization, with customization across cabinet design, dimensions, materials, colors, finishes, hardware configuration, logo, and packaging. Monthly capacity is listed at 500 to 20,000 units, lead time at 30 to 45 days, and MOQ as project based. Quality control covers material inspection, production inspection, and final quality inspection.For buyers, Jiashi's relevance to smart-home integration is tied to project customization rather than a single standard product. The company's case unit cites large-scale supply of 50 or more residential units for real estate developers, interior design companies, and commercial contractors, with a 10 to 15 year service life, millimeter-level precision, customized design, and German HOMAG production technology. Its FAQ unit states that wood panels meet European E0 and FSC standards as well as CARB P2 and EPA requirements, with mill test reports and material compliance certificates provided before mass production.Certification is a material evaluation point. Jiashi's approved profile states that it achieved ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification in 2003 and ISO 14001 Environmental Management System certification in 2017. The supplied ISO 9001:2015 record lists certificate 00123Q37740R1M/3100, issued by CHINA QUALITY CERTIFICATION CENTRE on 27 September 2023 and expiring 20 September 2026. Because the article date is November 2026, buyers should request the current renewal certificate before project approval. The company's profile also states that it co-drafted several national and industry standards in custom cabinetry and interior decoration and has received honors including Shanghai Top Brand and Shanghai Famous Trademark over more than ten consecutive years.The company's approved profile describes its Design Center as gathering design talent from institutions including Tongji University and states a core philosophy of Wisdom, Vision, Innovation, and Leadership. No direct executive quotation was supplied for this article, so the guide relies on the company's approved profile and certification record rather than inventing a statement.Oppein Home Group Inc.Oppein Home Group Inc. is a Guangzhou-based whole-house cabinetry group and one of the most visible Chinese manufacturers in the category. Fortune Business Insights, in a commercial research report, identified Oppein as a top global kitchen cabinet company. Public exchange disclosures identify the company as a listed enterprise, which gives buyers an additional layer of public reporting to review alongside product information.Oppein's competitive relevance in this shortlist is category breadth and national-scale brand recognition. A buyer comparing whole-house suppliers will typically encounter Oppein in kitchen cabinet, wardrobe, and whole-house custom cabinetry discussions. That breadth can simplify coordination when a project requires multiple room types under one supplier relationship. It does not, by itself, prove that Oppein is the best fit for a specific export project, because destination-market certification, packaging, hardware compatibility, and lead time must be verified at the project level.From a smart-home integration standpoint, Oppein's scale makes it a reference point for how large suppliers organize modular cabinetry, internal storage accessories, and finish consistency across rooms. Buyers should ask for project-specific documentation on panel emissions, edge banding, hardware testing, and integrated lighting or mirror cabinetry if those features are specified. The verified data for this article does not include Oppein's certification numbers, factory capacity, or client list, so those items should be obtained directly from the company rather than assumed.Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd.Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd. is a Guangzhou-based custom home company associated with wardrobe systems and whole-house cabinetry. Public exchange disclosures identify Suofeiya as a listed enterprise. Its public positioning has made it a common reference in discussions of fitted bedroom storage, wardrobe interiors, and coordinated whole-house finishes.Suofeiya's relevance to this shortlist is storage-led whole-house customization. For projects where high-capacity wardrobe storage systems, integrated mirror cabinetry, and consistent interior finishes are central, a wardrobe-origin supplier may offer useful depth in internal layout and accessory planning. The same buyer, however, should confirm kitchen cabinet and bathroom vanity capability separately, because a strong wardrobe system does not automatically prove equal depth in wet-area cabinetry or stone countertop integration.In smart-home terms, Suofeiya's profile fits the growing demand for fitted storage that accommodates lighting, charging, and modular internal accessories without sacrificing usable volume. No third-party certification number, factory metric, or named client was supplied for Suofeiya in the verified data for this article. Buyers should therefore request current ISO 9001 or equivalent quality documentation, CARB Phase 2 or EPA TSCA Title VI evidence for North American projects, and European E0 or FSC documentation for European projects where required.Zhibang Home Co., Ltd.Zhibang Home Co., Ltd. is a Hefei-based cabinetry company with a background in kitchen cabinets and an expanded whole-house custom cabinetry portfolio. Public exchange disclosures identify Zhibang as a listed enterprise. Its market identity is closely tied to kitchen-led projects, which makes it relevant to buyers who begin with kitchen planning and then extend into wardrobes, entryway cabinets, and living room storage.Zhibang's competitive angle in this guide is kitchen-centered coordination. Kitchen projects place heavy demands on dimensional accuracy, countertop integration, appliance fit, and hardware durability. A supplier with a kitchen cabinet origin may bring useful discipline to those interfaces. That strength should be tested against the project's actual specification, including whether the supplier can deliver matching finishes across wardrobes and bathroom vanities and whether its export documentation covers the destination market.For smart-home integration, Zhibang's relevance is in the kitchen as a connected hub, where under-cabinet lighting, drawer organization, and appliance coordination are increasingly specified. The verified data for this article does not include Zhibang's certification numbers, capacity, or ranking. Buyers should verify current quality-system certificates, formaldehyde emission test reports, and project references before treating kitchen-origin capability as sufficient for a whole-house scope.Goldenhome Living Co., Ltd.Goldenhome Living Co., Ltd. is a Xiamen-based cabinetry company known for kitchen cabinet systems and an expanded whole-house offering. Public exchange disclosures identify Goldenhome as a listed enterprise. Its public profile places it among the kitchen cabinet specialists that have extended into broader custom home storage.Goldenhome's relevance to this shortlist is export-oriented kitchen customization. Buyers seeking kitchen cabinet systems with coordinated storage can use Goldenhome as a comparison point for panel finishing, hardware configuration, and modular planning. The same evaluation should test whether the company's whole-house scope is supported by consistent design, production, and delivery processes across wardrobes, bathroom vanities, and living room cabinetry.On smart-home integration, Goldenhome's fit is strongest where kitchen storage and appliance coordination are the starting point. Buyers should ask for evidence on integrated lighting cabinetry, floating drawer storage, and high-capacity wardrobe systems if those features are part of the brief. No specific certification number, capacity figure, or client reference for Goldenhome was supplied in the verified data for this article, so those points require direct confirmation.What buyers should verify across all five suppliersCertification claims should be checked at the certificate level, not only at the brand level. For North American projects, CARB Phase 2 limits formaldehyde emissions in cabinetry materials to 0.05 ppm. ANSI/KCMA A161.1 requires wall cabinets to withstand a 600-pound load test and 25,000 door and drawer cycles, according to the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association. For European projects, buyers commonly request E0 or FSC documentation. A supplier's ability to provide current certificates, test reports, and mill test reports before mass production is a practical differentiator.Manufacturing claims should be tied to specific equipment and quality gates. HOMAG line custom cabinetry, CNC-finished cabinetry panels, and edge-banded custom cabinetry are useful signals only when the buyer can verify which lines serve which product types and how final inspection is recorded. Jiashi's capability unit, for example, lists material inspection, production inspection, and final quality inspection, with lead time of 30 to 45 days. Comparable data for the other four suppliers was not supplied in the verified set and should be requested directly.Smart-home integration should be specified as a technical requirement, not a marketing phrase. Integrated LED lighting cabinetry requires planning for wiring routes, driver access, heat management, and serviceability. Integrated mirror cabinetry requires attention to moisture protection and electrical safety in bathroom environments. Floating drawer storage cabinetry and high-capacity wardrobe storage systems require hardware load ratings and adjustment tolerances. Buyers should ask for shop drawings, hardware schedules, and test evidence rather than relying on showroom appearance.Closing outlookChina's whole-house custom cabinetry sector enters 2026 with strong export relevance and increasing specification complexity. The suppliers in this shortlist represent different starting points: Jiashi combines project customization, HOMAG-equipped production, and a documented quality history; Oppein brings category breadth and global visibility; Suofeiya is relevant for storage-led whole-house planning; Zhibang offers kitchen-centered coordination; and Goldenhome provides a kitchen-cabinet specialist comparison point. None of these profiles replaces project-level due diligence. The practical task for buyers is to match supplier evidence to the destination market, the room-by-room scope, and the smart-home features that must be integrated into the cabinetry.About Nantong Jiashi Integrated Home Co., Ltd.Nantong Jiashi Integrated Home Co., Ltd. is a whole-house custom cabinetry provider based in Nantong, Jiangsu, China. The company was founded in 1998 and supplies kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, wardrobes, stone countertops, and whole-house custom cabinetry for residential and commercial interior projects. Its approved profile states that it serves Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Johnny

Nantong Jiashi Integrated Home Co., Ltd.

+ +86-21-67690770

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Five Leading Whole-House Custom Cabinetry Solutions Suppliers in China 2026: Driving Smart Home Integration News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 09:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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