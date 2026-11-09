India And Myanmar Conclude Tri-Services HADR Exercise Rahat Mitra

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Indian and Myanmarese defence personnel participated in the inaugural bilateral tri-services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise Rahat Mitra here last week, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Personnel from the Indian Navy, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, along with a delegation from the Myanmar Defence Forces, participated in the two-day exercise, held on November 5-6, to enhance operational interoperability, improve coordination and facilitate the exchange of best practices in disaster response operations, according to the Defence Ministry statement.

The exercise started with a focus on joint planning and familiarisation with HADR capabilities. A Table-Top Exercise (TTX), based on a severe cyclone scenario, facilitated discussions on coordinated response mechanisms and joint disaster management protocols. The participating contingents witnessed demonstrations of obstacle clearance and bridge-laying capabilities by the Indian Army and visited INS Sukanya to gain insights into the Indian Navy's shipborne HADR capabilities.

"On the second day, the participating contingents witnessed demonstrations of multi-domain HADR capabilities by the Indian Defence Forces, highlighting coordinated response mechanisms across maritime, land and air domains," the Ministry of Defence statement said.

"INS Adyar and Communication Network Centre, Chennai, showcased shore-based disaster response arrangements and communication infrastructure supporting command and control during emergencies. Military Hospital, Chennai, demonstrated field medical triage and the coordinated management of disaster relief camps," it added.

During the exercise, the Indian Navy's Flood Relief Teams (FRT) demonstrated specialised equipment and capabilities for flood relief operations. Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) capabilities were showcased through coordinated manoeuvres involving a Chetak helicopter and INS Bitra. The Indian Air Force demonstrated casualty evacuation capabilities, with Commodore Aung Niang Win and two officers of the Myanmar delegation onboard an IAF ALH during airborne operations, according to the statement.

"Exercise 'RAHAT MITRA' provided an important platform for the Defence Forces of both countries to exchange operational experiences, share Best Practices and enhance mutual understanding in planning and executing HADR operations. The exercise also facilitated familiarisation with each other's capabilities and procedures, contributing to improved coordination during disaster response operations," the statement said.