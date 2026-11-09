Kerala Tests Petrol In Four Districts For Excess Ethanol

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 (IANS) Kerala has begun testing petrol samples from fuel stations in four districts following reports of excess ethanol content in petrol in neighbouring Karnataka.

Inspections were carried out at petrol pumps in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur on Monday morning.

Six samples were collected during the inspections in the presence of representatives of oil companies.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said the tests were aimed at addressing public concerns over the quality of petrol.

He said the inspections were not being conducted with any preconceived conclusions.

However, the government would initiate prosecution proceedings if excess ethanol content was found.

The move follows a test conducted by the Karnataka government, which reportedly found ethanol content of up to 31 per cent in petrol samples.

The findings triggered a controversy, with the Centre and oil companies rejecting the results and questioning the scientific method used for the tests.

Following the developments in Karnataka, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan held discussions with Jacob and decided to order similar inspections in Kerala.

The six samples collected from the four districts will be sent for testing.

Further action will be decided after the results are received.

If the tests establish that petrol contains ethanol beyond the permitted level, the state government plans to approach the court and initiate legal proceedings against those responsible, the minister said.

The issue has raised concerns among motorists, with complaints that ethanol blending affects vehicle performance.

Some consumers have reported reduced mileage and damage to vehicles after using petrol with higher ethanol content.

Jacob said the government wanted to establish the facts and address the concerns of consumers.

He stressed that the inspection was not intended to target any particular oil company.

The Karnataka findings have assumed national significance as the Centre and petroleum companies have disputed the state's claims.

They have questioned the testing method and maintained that the results were not scientifically established.

The results of Kerala's tests are therefore likely to be closely watched.

They could also add to the ongoing national debate over ethanol blending in petrol and the need to ensure that fuel sold to consumers meets prescribed quality standards.