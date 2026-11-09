84% Of UAE Residents Rank Dubai Over London, New York And Singapore For Long-Term Investment

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New Ipsos research commissioned by PRYPCO finds safety, not tax, is the emirate's biggest draw for investors Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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89% of UAE residents believe Dubai gives them a better chance of building long-term wealth than their country of origin 71% of UAE residents rank safety as the number one reason to invest in Dubai 80% of UAE residents who are yet to invest would consider investing in Dubai within the next three years

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​​UAE residents rank Dubai as the top choice for long-term investment, according to new research conducted by PRYPCO and Ipsos. The study found that 84% of respondents named Dubai as the city offering the strongest long-term investment opportunities today, well ahead of London (3%), New York (5%) and Singapore (5%), while 89% believe the emirate gives them a better chance of building long-term wealth than their country of origin.

​​​While the tax environment is often seen as Dubai's main draw for investors, the research points to safety and security as the factor that matters most to residents, with 71% ranking it as the number one reason Dubai is an attractive place to invest. The strength of the property market and business opportunities also ranked among respondents' top three reasons to invest in the city, cited by 40% and 36% respectively.

Respondents also note Dubai's appeal keeps growing, as 86% say it has become more attractive as an investment destination over the past five years, and nine in ten are optimistic about Dubai's economy over the next five years. When asked where they would invest AED 1 million today, 76% chose Dubai, ​​compared with just 2% each for London, New York and Singapore.

The findings reflect wider momentum in Dubai's property market. According to the Dubai Land Department, 104 real estate projects worth more than AED 111 billion were completed in the first half of 2026, a 52% rise on the same period last year, adding more than 24,500 new residential units to the market.

​​​​​“What these findings tell us is that Dubai has built something far more valuable than a competitive investment environment. It has built long-term confidence. Under the vision and leadership of Dubai's government, initiatives such as the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan are helping shape a city where people don't just come to live and work but choose to build their future. Safety, stability and quality of life are central to that confidence, and we're seeing these factors increasingly influence long-term investment decisions.”

Interest in investing remains strong, with 80% of respondents who are yet to invest saying they would consider doing so within the next three years. ​​Affordability is the main barrier for this group, as 62% say they do not yet have enough savings. When asked what would make them more likely to invest, 41% pointed to more affordable investment options and 38% to better financing. For many, it is a question of when they will be able to invest rather than whether they want to. ​ ​

One way that gap is starting to close is through fractional ownership, which opens the door for people who cannot yet afford a whole property. Instead of buying an apartment outright, investors can buy a share of one through PRYPCO Blocks, the DFSA-regulated platform, starting from as little as AED 500, and receive their share of the rental income. It means residents can start building towards owning property with smaller amounts, rather than waiting until they have saved enough for a full deposit.

Overall, the study shows that what residents value most is the sense of security that comes with living and investing here, and that confidence in Dubai's future runs well beyond those who are already invested.

For more information, please contact Ruder Finn Atteline, on behalf of PRYPCO, at ....

PRYPCO is MENA's first all-digital real estate ownership platform, transforming how people access, finance, invest in and own property. Founded by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO brings together a suite of integrated real estate and financial solutions designed to simplify every stage of the customer's journey, from home financing and investment to residency and ownership.

Its ecosystem includes PRYPCO Mint, MENA's first real estate tokenization platform and the world's first to partner with a government entity, the Dubai Land Department (DLD); PRYPCO Blocks, a leading fractional property investment platform; PRYPCO Mortgage, one of the UAE's fastest-growing digital home financing platforms simplifying access to mortgages across the UAE; PRYPCO One, a platform empowering real estate agents; and PRYPCO Golden Visa and Will services. Through innovation, regulation and technology, PRYPCO is expanding access to wealth-building opportunities and enabling a new generation of investors and homeowners to participate in the future of real estate.

With a vision to create real estate freedom for everyone, PRYPCO is redefining how people invest, own and grow wealth through property.