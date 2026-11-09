UAE Construction Market Projected To Surpass AED 642 Billion By 2032

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The UAE's construction sector is set to continue its upward trajectory over the coming years, with the market projected to reach AED 642.3 billion by 2032, according to market intelligence and advisory firm 'Mordor Intelligence'. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The continued expansion is supported by sustained public and private investment, major urban development plans, infrastructure projects and growing demand across residential, hospitality, logistics and other sectors. Dubai remains a key contributor to this growth, accounting for 47.05% of the UAE construction market in 2026, according to the report.

As the scale and complexity of construction projects across the UAE continue to increase, technology is also becoming an increasingly important component of the development process. From digital design and Building Information Modelling (BIM) to immersive visualization and virtual experiences, technology is enabling developers, architects and investors to evaluate projects in greater detail before construction begins.

Lifesize Plans Dubai, a leading provider of full-scale architectural plan projection and immersive visualization, has been contributing to the UAE's evolving real estate and construction landscape since entering the market in 2023. By combining full-scale physical projections with Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), the company enables users to explore different floor-plan configurations, finishes and design options during the pre-construction stage.

, commented:“The continued expansion of the UAE's construction market reflects the scale of development taking place across the country and the growing expectations of both developers and buyers. As projects become more sophisticated, we believe that allowing people to experience a property before it is built can provide a valuable additional layer of understanding and reassurance, while helping to identify potential considerations before construction begins.”

With infrastructure forecast to be one of the UAE construction market's fastest-growing segments through 2032, alongside continued activity across residential, commercial and hospitality developments, the demand for technologies that can improve project visualization and decision-making is expected to continue evolving.

As the UAE's construction and real estate sectors progress, complementary technologies such as immersive visualization and PropTech are increasingly positioned to play a role in improving design communication, enhancing the customer experience and supporting more informed decisions throughout the development lifecycle.