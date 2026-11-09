Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Fly To Greece

The much-discussed wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran is bringing together prominent personalities from cinema, politics and business. As the couple prepares for their reported destination wedding in Greece, several high-profile guests, including Rajinikanth and members of the Stalin family, have been spotted leaving Chennai.

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin head to Greece

The celebrations have gained momentum after videos and photographs of prominent guests travelling to Greece surfaced on social media.

Superstar Rajinikanth was reportedly spotted at Chennai airport wearing a black shirt and mauve trousers. His daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, accompanied him on the journey. A photograph of the actor posing with an airline staff member inside the business-class cabin has also attracted attention online.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his wife Durga Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin were also seen at Chennai airport ahead of their departure.

According to reports, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi travelled to Greece via Dubai on an Emirates flight that departed Chennai early on November 9. They are reportedly expected to return to Chennai on November 13.

Rajinikanth's presence at the celebrations is particularly significant because Anirudh shares a close family connection with the superstar. Anirudh's father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is married to Lakshmi, who is the sister of Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth. This makes Anirudh the actor's nephew.

The composer has also collaborated with Rajinikanth on several films, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Jailer 2.

Anirudh and Kavya Maran's Greece wedding: Date and arrangements

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are reportedly set to exchange wedding vows in Greece on November 10 and 11. The destination celebrations are expected to be an intimate affair, with close relatives and a select group of friends attending.

According to reports, the Maran family has been overseeing arrangements for the guests, including their travel and accommodation.

Reports have also suggested that four private aircraft have been arranged to transport guests to the wedding destination. However, the couple and their families have not publicly confirmed all the details surrounding the Greece ceremony.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and a prominent personality in the cricketing world. She serves as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group.

Anirudh, meanwhile, is among the most popular music composers in the Tamil film industry, having delivered several chart-topping soundtracks.

Anirudh-Kavya Maran reception in Chennai on November 21

Although the wedding celebrations are reportedly taking place in Greece, the couple is also expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.

The reception invitation, which has attracted considerable attention, features an elegant ivory and powder-blue colour scheme, embossed stationery, intricate detailing and a vintage-inspired crest seal. The invitation was designed by Ranjini Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man.

MK Stalin had also shared the reception invitation, bringing the November 21 date into the spotlight.

Several prominent personalities from politics, cinema, business and cricket are reportedly expected to attend the Chennai reception. Names doing the rounds include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor Ajith Kumar.

With leading personalities from different fields expected to attend, the Chennai reception could turn into one of the most talked-about celebrity gatherings of the year.