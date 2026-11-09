Two Youths Arrested With MDMA In Kannur During Police Inspection Drive

Police Crackdown on Drug Sales in Kannur

Two youths were arrested with MDMA near the New Bus Stand in Kannur following a police inspection based on a confidential tip-off about drug sales. The arrested persons have been identified as Vishakh R (34), a native of Kattachira, and Nihad Mohammed (32), a resident of Thavakkara. Police seized 5.18 grams of MDMA from their possession.

The operation was carried out by a team from Kannur Town Police Station under the directions of Kannur City Police Commissioner BV Vijaya Bharath Reddy, IPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police Azad MP and Town Police Station Inspector Mahesh Kandambeth. The police team included Sub-Inspector Abhijith A, ASI Sreejith, and Senior Civil Police Officers Vineeth, Madhu and Latheesh.

EAGLE Force Operation in Telangana

Earlier on October 17, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) force of Telangana apprehended two persons and seized MDMA, ganja and two mobile phones during an operation against alleged drug peddling in Bachupally, under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, officials said.

Acting on credible information, the team apprehended the two accused at an open place opposite Mamatha Hospital in Bachupally and seized 6.2 grams of MDMA, 5.83 grams of dry ganja, a pocket-sized weighing machine and two iPhones.

Background on the Telangana Case

The accused have been identified as a 27-year-old event manager residing in Madhapur and a 24-year-old youth who is a native of Uttar Pradesh. According to the EAGLE Force, Dinesh Kumar allegedly entered the ganja trade in 2024 to meet his personal expenses. He allegedly procured the substance at lower prices and sold it to customers at higher rates.

Sharma allegedly began consuming ganja during his graduation and later became involved in the alleged drug trade along with Dinesh Kumar and another associate, JN Suhas, due to financial difficulties, according to the preliminary investigation. The two accused reportedly became acquainted through a common friend at Elysian Snooker Club in Bachupally. During preliminary questioning, they allegedly identified Manikanta, a resident of Bachupally, as their supplier of MDMA and ganja.

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