Tamil Nadu MLA Ravi Shankar Accused Of Coercing Victim In Assault Case

Tamil Nadu MLA Ravi Shankar Faces Allegations of Assault and Coercion

A fresh controversy has erupted after a man who was allegedly assaulted by Tamil Nadu Assembly Deputy Speaker and Thuraiyur MLA Ravi Shankar released another video on social media, claiming that he was threatened and forced to record a video supporting the legislator's version of the incident. The incident reportedly occurred when Karthik Kumar, a resident of Kannabiran Colony in Thuraiyur, approached Ravi Shankar, who resides in Mannachanallur, to complain about drinking water shortages and garbage accumulation in his locality.

A video showing the Deputy Speaker allegedly assaulting Karthik Kumar and chasing him away went viral on social media on Sunday. In the video, Karthik Kumar was heard repeatedly saying that he had voted for "Thalapathy Vijay". However, the legislator allegedly continued to attack him. The incident triggered widespread criticism, with several political leaders, including AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, condemning the alleged assault.

Conflicting Claims and Coerced Retraction

Following the controversy, Ravi Shankar released a video sitting alongside Karthik Kumar, claiming that the incident had been misrepresented on social media and that a scuffle had occurred due to overcrowding. He also claimed that both belonged to the same political party and were working together. However, Karthik Kumar has now released another video contradicting that version. He alleged that he was verbally abused and assaulted when he went to submit his grievances. He further claimed that his two-wheeler key, a three-sovereign gold chain and spectacles were taken away before he was chased out.

Police Involvement and Alleged Intimidation

Karthik Kumar alleged that even after he was admitted to Mannachanallur Government Hospital for treatment and lodged a complaint at the outpost police station, a case was registered stating that he had been assaulted by unidentified persons. He further alleged that Inspector Krupanidhi threatened him and took him to the police station, warning that a case would be registered against him for trespassing into the Deputy Speaker's residence. According to Karthik Kumar, he was pressured to speak in favour of the Deputy Speaker and release a video as instructed. He also alleged that threats were made against his family if he refused to comply.

Karthik Kumar further claimed that Ravi Shankar had referred to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Bussy Anand, saying that he could arrange anything for him, and that the legislator had cited his influence within the party. Stating that he agreed to record the video out of fear for his life and the safety of his family, Karthik Kumar alleged that the video was recorded six or seven times before one version was selected and subsequently released on social media by the Deputy Speaker's supporters. He maintained that the original incident was true and that his earlier video statement supporting the Deputy Speaker was made only under alleged pressure and threats.

With allegations and counterclaims continuing to circulate on social media, questions have been raised over the incident and the police response. It remains to be seen whether Chief Minister Vijay and the TVK leadership will take action following the fresh allegations against the Deputy Speaker. (ANI)

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