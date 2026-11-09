'You Hit My Child?': Ranbir Kapoor's Fierce Dad Mode After Raha Complained About Neetu Kapoor - Know Why

Actor Ranbir Kapoor instantly switched into what has been described as a fierce dad mode when his daughter Raha Kapoor complained that her grandmother Neetu Kapoor had hit her on the head. The unexpected bedtime grievance prompted an immediate late-night video call between mother and son to clarify the household incident.

Speaking in an interview on Curly Tales, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared details of her son's daily parenting routine and hands-on involvement with his young daughter. She explained how a minor household mishap during a traditional religious ritual briefly turned into a lighthearted late-night family interrogation due to Ranbir's protective instincts.

Bedtime Check-In and the Incident

Every night before bed, Ranbir conducts a structured emotional check-in with his daughter to encourage open communication and emotional expression within the family. Neetu warmly praised this daily routine, noting that Ranbir routinely asks Raha to recount both what made her happy and what made her sad during the course of the day.

Neetu detailed the exact bedtime routine during her interview on Curly Tales, expressing her admiration for her son's thoughtful approach to fatherhood. "Like I like what Ranbir has with Raha every night," she said. "He'll ask her what major happened today. What made you happy and what made you sad and then she expresses. I think that is wonderful."

It was during one of these bedtime conversations that Raha shared a complaint about her grandmother. Earlier that day, an aarti prayer plate had accidentally tapped the young child's head during a ritual. When Ranbir asked his daughter what had made her sad that day, the young child reported, "Dida hit me on the head."

Late-Night Call and Clarification

Upon hearing his daughter's complaint, Ranbir's protective instincts kicked in immediately. Reacting in fierce dad mode, he did not wait until morning to investigate the claim and instead FaceTimed his mother late at night to question her directly.

Ranbir questioned his mother during the video call, asking her, "Mom, you hit my child?" Neetu quickly clarified that the incident was entirely accidental while performing a devotional ritual at home. She recounted explaining to him, "No, baccha, I was performing the aarti. She was standing below, so she got hit by it."