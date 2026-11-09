Poland Probes Krakow Shooting as Terrorism: 6 Dead, 16 Hurt
(MENAFN) Poland opened a terrorism investigation on Sunday into a mass shooting in Krakow that left six people dead and 16 wounded, two of them police officers.
The National Prosecutor’s Office said on social media platform X that the probe covers Saturday’s attack near Krakow’s Main Market Square and the killing of three people at the suspect’s family home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, roughly 160 kilometers (99 miles) northeast of Krakow.
Prosecutors said the evidence points to a single perpetrator in both attacks.
The suspect, a 24-year-old Polish man, was shot during a firefight with police and is hospitalized in critical condition. The three victims at the family home were his parents and his sister.
Prosecutor General Waldemar Zurek said the Krakow attack was classed as a terrorist offense because investigators believe the gunman meant to “seriously intimidate a large number of people.”
Each case carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
Investigators are still working at both scenes to establish exactly how the killings unfolded, the National Prosecutor’s Office said.
Poland began two days of national mourning on Sunday in the wake of the attack.
The National Prosecutor’s Office said on social media platform X that the probe covers Saturday’s attack near Krakow’s Main Market Square and the killing of three people at the suspect’s family home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, roughly 160 kilometers (99 miles) northeast of Krakow.
Prosecutors said the evidence points to a single perpetrator in both attacks.
The suspect, a 24-year-old Polish man, was shot during a firefight with police and is hospitalized in critical condition. The three victims at the family home were his parents and his sister.
Prosecutor General Waldemar Zurek said the Krakow attack was classed as a terrorist offense because investigators believe the gunman meant to “seriously intimidate a large number of people.”
Each case carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
Investigators are still working at both scenes to establish exactly how the killings unfolded, the National Prosecutor’s Office said.
Poland began two days of national mourning on Sunday in the wake of the attack.
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