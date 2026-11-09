Dhanteras: Why Good Health Is the First and Greatest Form of Wealth
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
By; Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar – Yoga Guru, Spiritual Leader, Author, Columnist, Founder: Akshar Yoga Kendraa
Dhanteras Special | Health, Ayurveda, and Longevity
Dhanteras is one of the most celebrated festivals of entire India. On this day, people clean their homes, decorate them with flowers and ornaments and seek blessings for wealth and prosperity.
There are good homes, families come together, and people meet prosperity with joy and dedication. Traditionally, people buy gold and silver on this day, yet good health is also a form of wealth and must be cherished as passionately.
Yet within this tradition lies a profound understanding of wealth that has guided Indian civilization for thousands of years: good health is among the greatest blessings a person can possess.
The Ancient Indian Understanding of Health as True Prosperity
Indian philosophy describes several forms of wealth, all of which contribute to happiness and a fulfilled life.
These are physical, mental, emotional, intellectual, social, and material wealth.
Arogyam Paramam Bhagyam is a beautiful traditional Indian expression which means good health is the greatest wealth. Good health provides a person with the energy to work, the strength to meet responsibilities and the joy to live life to the fullest.
Dhanteras is a time to count our blessings and to resolve to take better care of our health.
Dhanvantari, the Lord and the Wisdom of Ayurveda
Dhanteras also commemorates the birth of Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician on earth. The teachings of Ayurveda, the divine system of healing, are of great significance on this day.
Health is a dynamic equilibrium of the bodily and mental systems of a human being. It is influenced by the right kind of food, physical activities, rest, and, most importantly, awareness of self.
This is especially relevant in the present times when people are constantly on the move and have to maintain physical and mental health for years. We must take as much care of our health as we take of our wealth.
Why Health Deserves the Same Attention as Financial Success
Just as it takes years to build up a career and create wealth for yourself and your family, it also takes years of physical and mental effort to build up and maintain your health and well-being.
By staying physically active, eating healthy food, getting enough sleep, and seeking timely medical treatment, we can work efficiently, make sound decisions, and maintain good relationships with our family members and others in society.
Even if we have amassed a lot of wealth, we need good health to experience and enjoy the many opportunities that wealth can bring. Health enables us to enjoy life’s many blessings with independence and energy.
The Role of Yoga, Pranayama and Daily Discipline in Longevity
Yoga consists of physical postures or asanas, that help to increase flexibility and build strength, and a range of breathing exercises, or Pranayamas, that can be used to help calm the mind and body.
Meditation is also very beneficial for our health, as it enhances attention and brings emotional balance. This, along with other healthy habits, such as eating right, getting enough sleep, and timely medical care, will sustain good health in the long run.
They should be practiced for a few minutes every day with all sincerity. It’s consistency that counts more than duration.
Quality of life, in terms of being active, independent and having a meaningful existence, is more important than length of life.
Dhanteras Celebration: A Commitment to Lifetime Wellness
This Dhanteras, let us celebrate the health and prosperity of our family by engaging in things that will keep us healthy. For instance, practicing morning yoga, eating healthy food and going for regular health check-ups.
These habits will be passed on to our children and will create a healthier generation.
Dhanteras is a beautiful mix of devotion, celebration and wisdom.
May your home be blessed with riches and health. May every family be well and may everyone have the strength to build a meaningful life.
Our health is the greatest wealth we can experience, appreciate and share with others.
By; Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar – Yoga Guru, Spiritual Leader, Author, Columnist, Founder: Akshar Yoga Kendraa
Dhanteras Special | Health, Ayurveda, and Longevity
Dhanteras is one of the most celebrated festivals of entire India. On this day, people clean their homes, decorate them with flowers and ornaments and seek blessings for wealth and prosperity.
There are good homes, families come together, and people meet prosperity with joy and dedication. Traditionally, people buy gold and silver on this day, yet good health is also a form of wealth and must be cherished as passionately.
Yet within this tradition lies a profound understanding of wealth that has guided Indian civilization for thousands of years: good health is among the greatest blessings a person can possess.
The Ancient Indian Understanding of Health as True Prosperity
Indian philosophy describes several forms of wealth, all of which contribute to happiness and a fulfilled life.
These are physical, mental, emotional, intellectual, social, and material wealth.
Arogyam Paramam Bhagyam is a beautiful traditional Indian expression which means good health is the greatest wealth. Good health provides a person with the energy to work, the strength to meet responsibilities and the joy to live life to the fullest.
Dhanteras is a time to count our blessings and to resolve to take better care of our health.
Dhanvantari, the Lord and the Wisdom of Ayurveda
Dhanteras also commemorates the birth of Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician on earth. The teachings of Ayurveda, the divine system of healing, are of great significance on this day.
Health is a dynamic equilibrium of the bodily and mental systems of a human being. It is influenced by the right kind of food, physical activities, rest, and, most importantly, awareness of self.
This is especially relevant in the present times when people are constantly on the move and have to maintain physical and mental health for years. We must take as much care of our health as we take of our wealth.
Why Health Deserves the Same Attention as Financial Success
Just as it takes years to build up a career and create wealth for yourself and your family, it also takes years of physical and mental effort to build up and maintain your health and well-being.
By staying physically active, eating healthy food, getting enough sleep, and seeking timely medical treatment, we can work efficiently, make sound decisions, and maintain good relationships with our family members and others in society.
Even if we have amassed a lot of wealth, we need good health to experience and enjoy the many opportunities that wealth can bring. Health enables us to enjoy life’s many blessings with independence and energy.
The Role of Yoga, Pranayama and Daily Discipline in Longevity
Yoga consists of physical postures or asanas, that help to increase flexibility and build strength, and a range of breathing exercises, or Pranayamas, that can be used to help calm the mind and body.
Meditation is also very beneficial for our health, as it enhances attention and brings emotional balance. This, along with other healthy habits, such as eating right, getting enough sleep, and timely medical care, will sustain good health in the long run.
They should be practiced for a few minutes every day with all sincerity. It’s consistency that counts more than duration.
Quality of life, in terms of being active, independent and having a meaningful existence, is more important than length of life.
Dhanteras Celebration: A Commitment to Lifetime Wellness
This Dhanteras, let us celebrate the health and prosperity of our family by engaging in things that will keep us healthy. For instance, practicing morning yoga, eating healthy food and going for regular health check-ups.
These habits will be passed on to our children and will create a healthier generation.
Dhanteras is a beautiful mix of devotion, celebration and wisdom.
May your home be blessed with riches and health. May every family be well and may everyone have the strength to build a meaningful life.
Our health is the greatest wealth we can experience, appreciate and share with others.
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