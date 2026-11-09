Azerbaijan Aims To Achieve Zero Emissions In Transportation By 2060

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector by 40% by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. To this end, the country plans to shift freight transport from roads to railways, expand the public transportation network, increase the number of electric vehicles, and introduce alternative fuels.

This was stated in Azerbaijan's Long-Term Low-Carbon Development Strategy.

According to the strategy, the transportation sector is one of the country's key economic sectors and contributes approximately 6% to GDP. At the same time, the sector remains one of the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

For example, in 2022, greenhouse gas emissions from Azerbaijan's transportation sector totaled 9.3 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent. This accounted for 13% of the country's total emissions.

Road transport accounted for the largest share of emissions in the transportation sector. Specifically, road transport accounted for 92% of the sector's emissions, totaling 8.6 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent. Domestic aviation accounted for 5%, or 0.5 million metric tons; domestic maritime transport accounted for 2%; and rail transport accounted for 1%.

The strategy outlines three main approaches to decarbonizing the transportation sector. These include reducing the distances traveled by motor vehicles, improving the energy efficiency of vehicles and transitioning to cleaner fuel sources, as well as increasing the share of public transportation.

In this regard, the primary plan is to shift freight transport from road to rail. The document emphasizes that rail transport, especially trains powered by electricity from renewable sources, produces fewer emissions than freight trucks. It is argued that the ability of freight trains to carry more cargo per trip will create conditions for reducing fuel consumption and overall emissions.

Shifting freight from trucks to rail is one of the main objectives.

One of the areas to which the strategy pays particular attention is shifting freight transport from road to rail. To this end, there are plans to expand the rail network by 2035, increase its capacity, and raise the share of rail transport in freight traffic.

According to the document, a gradual shift from road freight transport to rail freight transport will reduce both fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. This is because freight trains increase transportation efficiency by carrying a larger volume of cargo per trip and reducing the number of trips required. In particular, trains powered by electricity generated from renewable energy sources are considered a more environmentally friendly mode of transportation in this regard.

The goal is to continue this process over the long term and shift freight transportation from road to rail by 2060. Thus, shifting the structure of freight transport will be one of the key measures for reducing emissions in Azerbaijan's transportation sector.

Another important area is the expansion and modernization of public transportation. By 2035, the plan is to develop public transportation networks, including buses, trains, and subways; promote micromobility solutions; and shift passenger travel more broadly toward public transportation. In the long term, the goal is to increase access to public transportation and reduce dependence on private cars.

Specific targets for electrification have been set.

The strategy identifies the electrification of the transportation sector as one of the key mechanisms for decarbonization. The plan is for this process to begin with passenger cars and buses in the initial phase and then expand to include trucks and other vehicles.

By 2035, the plan calls for an increase in the share of electric vehicles in the passenger car fleet, an expansion of the number of electric buses, and an increase in the share of electric vehicles in the truck fleet. To this end, there are also plans to increase investment in charging infrastructure and implement various incentive programs.

Broader electrification goals have been set for 2060. Specifically, the plan calls for bringing the share of vehicles powered by electricity and other alternative energy sources in the passenger car fleet to 100%, as well as the complete electrification of buses used in urban and interregional passenger transport.

At the same time, there are plans to increase the share of vehicles powered by electricity and other alternative energy sources, including hybrid vehicles, in the freight transport fleet to 75%, and to raise the share of electric vehicles to 100% in other categories of road transport.

The full electrification of the rail network is also among the key goals set for 2060. In addition, plans call for assessing the feasibility of gradually replacing ground support equipment and service vehicles at airports with electric alternatives.

The Transition to Alternative Fuels in Aviation and Maritime Transport

The document also places particular emphasis on the use of biofuels to reduce emissions across all segments of the transport sector.

According to the strategy, during the transition period, biofuel blends are planned to be added to conventional fuels used in road, air and maritime transport. This approach will help reduce the share of fuel components that generate higher emissions.

In the aviation sector, the gradual introduction of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is envisaged. The document notes that this fuel will contribute to reducing aviation emissions. Its use will be expanded in line with international technological developments and fuel availability.

In maritime transport, the use of methanol and other alternative fuels is planned. The document sets out a goal of gradually replacing marine fuel with methanol and other alternative energy sources after 2035 and ensuring their use across the entire maritime fleet by 2060.

Overall, Azerbaijan's low-carbon development roadmap for the transport sector envisages the introduction of new technologies, infrastructure upgrades and increased investment in the short and medium term. The strategy's main objective is to achieve net-zero emissions in the transport sector by 2060 by accelerating the transition to cleaner energy sources across road, rail, maritime and air transport.