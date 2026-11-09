Kazakhstan Plans New Schools, Hospitals And Sports Facilities - Tokayev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan will launch a nationwide construction program in 2027 to build social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, sports facilities, and rehabilitation centers, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, according to the presidential press service.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring winners and medalists of the 20th Asian Summer Games and the 5th Asian Para Games, Tokayev said the program, called "People's Construction," would cover all regions of the country and improve living conditions.

He noted that the initiative would also include new sports facilities and inclusive centers to ensure that every child in Kazakhstan has access to sports, including those living in remote areas.

"This is not just a social project, but a strategic political objective. Future champions are growing up in the most remote corners of our country, and we must create equal opportunities for each of them," Tokayev said.

The president also praised Kazakh athletes for their performance at the continental competitions, saying their achievements had become a source of inspiration for the country's population, particularly young people.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan's GDP is expected to approach $398 billion by the end of 2026, according to the International Monetary Fund, describing this as the highest figure in the region.