Rubio To Push UN Accountability And AI Innovation Agenda At G7 Meeting
The US diplomat announced this on his official X account.
"I just landed in France for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
We will focus on pushing for real accountability at the UN and advancing an innovation-first agenda to secure the future of Super Intelligence," he wrote.
The G7 foreign ministers' meeting is being held in Paris, France, on November 9–10.
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