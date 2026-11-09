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Rubio To Push UN Accountability And AI Innovation Agenda At G7 Meeting


Date: 2026-11-09 04:16:33

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to discuss accountability at the United Nations and the promotion of innovation in artificial intelligence at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris.

The US diplomat announced this on his official X account.

"I just landed in France for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

We will focus on pushing for real accountability at the UN and advancing an innovation-first agenda to secure the future of Super Intelligence," he wrote.

The G7 foreign ministers' meeting is being held in Paris, France, on November 9–10.

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Trend News Agency

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