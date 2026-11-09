K-MED Procurement Guide For 2000 Ml Disposable Urine Drainage Bags

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A Practical Guide to Selecting 2000mL Disposable Urine Drainage Bags,Covering Capacity,Material Safety,Drainage Performance,and Clinical Application Requirement

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YANGZHOU, China - October 12, 2026, K-MED Co., Ltd., a China-based manufacturer of medical consumables, has released its latest procurement guide for the 2000 mL disposable urine drainage bags (models NLUB115 and NLUB116). This document targets medical distributors, hospital purchasing teams and private-label/OEM-ODM buyers sourcing adult urine collection solutions for ward care, postoperative care, ICU, rehabilitation, emergency supply and home-healthcare markets.This guide covers product specifications, manufacturingcapability, application scenarios, OEM-ODM commercial terms, standard commercial conditions, qualifications and documents, quality control and frequently asked practical questions from international importers.Product SpecificationsK-MED's NLUB115 and NLUB116 are sterile, single-use disposable urine drainage bags designed for adult urine collection.・Capacity: 2000 mL・Material: medical-grade PVC; DEHP-free material is available as an option・Inlet tube: 90-150 cm, kink-resistant for bedside routing・Sterilization: EO-gas sterilized・Bottom outlet choices: T-valve (cross valve) or pull-push valve・Bag body: transparent with clear volume scale markings; built-in anti-reflux valve・Shelf life: five-year shelf life when stored and handled strictly per product labelingManufacturing CapabilityFounded in 2013 in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, K-MED operates a 3,000 m2 purification workshop, with around 80 staff including a seven-person in-house R&D team.・Monthly urine-bag production capacity: approx. 2 million pieces・Annual urine-bag production capacity: approx. 24 million piecesAround 70 % of products are exported to over 50 countries with more than 150 global customers across Europe, North & South America, Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.K-MED's broader product portfolio includes wound dressing kits, ostomy bags, oxygen masks, enema bags, feeding bags, medical catheters & tubes, surgical tapes and bandages.Intended Settings & Recommended Application ScenariosNLUB115 and NLUB116 are designed for adult urine collection in multiple settings:1.Hospital wards & general clinical care2.ICU and postoperative care:3.Rehabilitation & home-healthcare distribution4.Emergency supply programmesThese products are sterile single-use devices and shall be used by trained personnel or under clinical guidance strictly following instructions for use.OEM / ODM TermsCustomizable parameters for NLUB115 and NLUB116:・valve type・inlet-tube length・logo printing・language printing・packaging material・DEHP-free material optionStandard commercial conditions・Minimum order quantity (MOQ): 50 000 pieces・Typical lead-time: 30-35 days after product specification and artwork are fully confirmed ( excluding national holidays)・Delivery term: FOB Shanghai・Payment: 30 % deposit; 70 % balance payable before shipmentQualifications & DocumentsFor 2000ml urine bags, K-MED can provide:・CE Certificate​・ISO 13485:2016 Certificate​・FSC (Free Sale Certificate)​・Biocompatibility Test Reports​・Full Product Catalogue​・Product Technical Datasheets​・EO Sterilization Validation Records​・EO Residual Test Reports​・Other unlisted documentsQuality ControlFor urine drainage bags, core risk-mitigation measures target leakage, valve failure and bag rupture: incoming rawmaterial inspection, pre-pack air-leak testing, EO sterilization validation, finished-product sampling, full batch traceability and formal complainthandling procedures for non-conforming batches.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)Q1: What are the features of K-MED's urine bags?K-MED's 2000 mL disposable urine drainage bags feature medical-grade PVC material, clear volume scales, antireflux function, kink-resistant tubing, bottom easy-open drainage valve, sterile packaging and complete market-compliant documentation.Q2: What are the differences between NLUB115 and NLUB116?The two models share core baseline specifications.・NLUB115: T valve・NLUB115: Pull-push valveQ3: What functions do the built-in anti-reflux valve and kink-resistant inlet tubing of the urine drainage bag serve?The anti-reflux valve is designed to prevent urine backflow toward the urinary catheter. The kink-resistant inlet tubing avoids fluid blockage caused by tube bending during bedside use. These are only design features and shall not replace clinical infection-control procedures.Q4: Is this urine drainage bag single-use only? Can it be reused after disinfection?This product is designed for single use only. Reuse carries high risks of cross-contamination and urinary tract infection. Do not clean, disinfect or reuse the bag after use, even if it looks intact.About K-MEDContact: KarlEmail:...WhatsApp: +86 150 6279 1999Head Office: RM 501, No.18 Wenchang West Road, Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China

Karl

K-MED Co Ltd.

+86 150 6279 1999

...

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K-MED Procurement Guide for 2000 mL Disposable Urine Drainage Bags News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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