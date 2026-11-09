Splash Crew Launches To Put Seafarers At The Heart Of Maritime News

Splash Crew Homepage

Splash Crew is a new maritime news platform dedicated to the people who work at sea and those responsible for managing, training and supporting them.

SINGAPORE, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Splash Maritime Group has unveiled Splash Crew, its latest specialist news platform, with the ambition of becoming essential daily reading for seafarers, crewing professionals, shipmanagers, regulators and maritime technology companies worldwide.The new publication builds on Splash's longstanding commitment to championing seafarers and examining the human side of an industry responsible for moving global trade.The platform delivers international news, interviews, analysis and features covering crew welfare, recruitment, retention, training, safety, working conditions, regulation, career development and the rapidly changing technologies being introduced onboard ships.The publication will also examine some of shipping's most pressing workforce challenges, from seafarer shortages and fatigue to mental health, connectivity, criminalisation, abandonment and the implications of automation and the energy transition for those working at sea.Splash Crew is designed to bridge the gap between life onboard and decisions made ashore, bringing together perspectives from seafarers, fleet managers, crewing agencies, training institutions, technology providers and policymakers."At Splash, we've always believed that seafarers deserve far more attention than they typically receive in the maritime media," said Sam Chambers, co-founder and editorial director of Splash Maritime Group."Shipping is very good at telling us that people are its greatest asset, but the reality onboard does not always match the rhetoric. We want Splash Crew to examine that gap, celebrate the people who make this extraordinary industry work and challenge practices that need to change."Crucially, this isn't just another crew welfare publication. We want to cover every aspect of working life at sea, from the technologies arriving on the bridge and in the engine room to the changing demands placed on today's officers and ratings. Our ambition is to make Splash Crew the first site seafarers and shipmanagers turn to every day.”The launch follows Splash's publication of its inaugural Seafarers Report in 2025, which examined the growing importance of bringing the voices of those working onboard into corporate decision-making.Splash Crew will apply the same editorial philosophy that has underpinned Splash's growth over more than a decade: fast, independent, informed reporting that respects readers' time.The new platform also provides a dedicated global audience for the companies developing solutions to improve shipboard operations, training, safety and quality of life at sea.Splash Crew joins an expanding portfolio of specialist maritime publications from the Singapore-headquartered media group, including SplashTech, Splash Ports, and Splash Cruise.Visit Splash Crew at

Grant Rowles

Splash Maritime Group Pte Ltd

+61 450 752 486

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Splash Crew launches to put seafarers at the heart of maritime news News Provided By Splash Maritime Group Pte Ltd November 09, 2026, 09:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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