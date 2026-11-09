International Konya Agriculture Takes Its 2027 Fair Campaign To Europe's EIMA Exhibition



EQS-Media / 09.11.2026 / 09:32 CET/CEST



Konya Tarım Fuarı

Tüyap is preparing the 23rd International Konya Agriculture Fair for April 2027, bringing agricultural machinery, digital technologies and international trade together in Konya, the agricultural capital of Türkiye. The exhibition will be promoted to European industry professionals at Bologna's EIMA International. Konya, Türkiye - The 23rd International Konya Agriculture Fair will take place on 6-10 April 2027 at the Konya Chamber of Commerce Tüyap Konya International Fair Center. Organised by Tüyap Konya Fairs Inc., the event will connect agricultural machinery manufacturers, technology providers and international buyers. The exhibition will be supported by Türkiye's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Turkish Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association (TARMAKBİR) as well as the Konya Chamber of Commerce, Konya Chamber of Industry, Konya Metropolitan Municipality and Selçuk University, linking the event with local manufacturing, agriculture and academic institutions. Konya to take centre stage in agriculture Konya, home to Türkiye's largest area of agricultural land, is also one of the country's principal agricultural machinery manufacturing centres. The exhibition connects this industrial base with buyers, distributors and agricultural businesses seeking equipment and technology suppliers. “Konya combines agricultural production with a strong machinery manufacturing industry. Through the fair, we aim to bring these capabilities closer to international buyers, including European importers and distributors,” said İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager at Tüyap Konya Fairs Inc.,“Our focus is on creating opportunities for manufacturers to establish business relationships and reach new markets.” Agricultural innovation extends beyond machinery The exhibition will cover agricultural mechanization, from tractors and planting equipment to harvesting machinery, balers, soil preparation and crop protection systems. Irrigation equipment, livestock technologies, agricultural software, environmental services and renewable energy solutions will also feature, bringing conventional machinery and emerging production technologies into the same exhibition. The AgriFuture Stage will return with panels and seminars involving industry specialists and international participants. Discussions will address developments affecting agricultural production, technology and the sector's future. A dedicated Start-up Area will showcase technologies and solutions developed by agricultural entrepreneurs in Türkiye, providing another meeting point between emerging businesses and established industry professionals. European outreach planned at EIMA International The 2026 edition attracted 431 exhibitors and visitors from approximately 100 countries, including buyer delegations from 23 countries. Industry professionals from all 81 Turkish provinces also attended, reflecting the exhibition's domestic and international reach. The 2027 event will occupy 96,000 square metres across 6 halls, foyer areas and outdoor exhibition space. As part of its international promotion, Konya Agriculture plans to participate in EIMA International in Bologna, Italy, on 10–14 November 2026. Through its presence at the exhibition, Konya Agriculture aims to showcase Türkiye's agricultural machinery manufacturing capabilities to European industry representatives, highlighting the country's competitive pricing and strategic geographical position. Contact: Emirhan Boyacı...

Issuer: TÜYAP

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