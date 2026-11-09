Tarahum Launches Rahma, Its AI Agent Guiding Customers Through The Journey Of Giving

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A new step in the foundation's digital transformation, inspired by Dubai-it and built around people Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, UAE, November, 2026:

Tarahum Charity Foundation launched Rahma, its AI Agent, on its website. Rahma is designed to make things easier for customers, donors and website visitors, and to make the foundation's digital services more efficient.

Giving often starts with a simple question. How can I help? Where do I find the service I need? Rahma is there for those moments. She walks users through the Tarahum website, points them to the information and services they are looking for, and shows them how to get involved in the foundation's initiatives.

Rahma also stays with users throughout their journey with the foundation, as a digital companion. Her name means“mercy” in Arabic, and it reflects Tarahum's belief that technology is worth as much as the good it does for people, and that mercy makes a difference once it is put into action.

The launch follows Dubai-it, the approach set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which turns ambition into achievement and makes dedication, generosity and sincerity part of how institutions and communities work. With Rahma, Tarahum puts innovation and digital transformation to work for charity, bringing its services closer to the community and making it easier to give.

The launch of“Rahma” also coincides with“UAE Innovates,” a nationwide initiative held throughout November to celebrate innovative ideas and initiatives across various sectors. Through Rahma, Tarahum presents a model for harnessing artificial intelligence to advance charitable and humanitarian work.

Dr. Ahmad Tahlak, General Manager of Tarahum Charity Foundation, said:“At Tarahum, we judge technology by the real difference it makes in people's lives. We launched Rahma to guide visitors to our website and help them find the information and services they need, clearly and easily. She improves their experience and moves our digital transformation forward.”

He added:“Responding to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and inspired by His Highness's approach in Dubai-it and the Message of Mercy, we are using artificial intelligence to develop our services and improve the experience of everyone who deals with us. Our mission is to serve people with compassion and mercy, and to give our community the means to help those in need and leave a lasting mark. This new AI Agent carries that mission forward. It is an important step in developing our digital services, helping us deliver healthcare, educational and housing assistance reliably and transparently, and bringing our community closer together.”

Abdulla Al Kaabi, Head of Customer Service at Tarahum Charity Foundation, said:“Every day, our customers ask us many of the same questions: which documents do I need, and how do I follow up on my request? Rahma now answers these questions at any time, so people know their next step without waiting, and our team can focus on the cases that need personal follow-up, especially People of Determination and senior citizens. We will keep developing Rahma with every question she receives, so she stays close to what people need.”

Rahma is available now on the Tarahum Charity Foundation website, as part of the foundation's ongoing work to improve the customer experience and make its services and initiatives easier to reach.