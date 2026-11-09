AIQ And Siemens Energy Announce Collaboration To Advance Autonomous Digital Capabilities For Energy And Process Industries

Collaboration combines AIQ's field-proven operational AI with Siemens Energy's expertise in energy technology to accelerate adoption across the global energy sector At ADIPEC 2026, AIQ and Siemens Energy showcased how AIQ's RoboWell autonomous well control application can support joint remote operations

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November, 2026: AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI orchestration specialist for the energy sector, and Siemens Energy, a global leader in energy technology, announced a strategic collaboration agreement to establish a scalable, commercially driven autonomous operations offering for the energy and process industries. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under the agreement, announced at ADIPEC 2026, where AIQ is AI Co-Host, the two companies will combine AIQ's operational AI applications, AI agents, and autonomous decision support with Siemens Energy's capabilities in automation, digital twins, reliability, and asset performance management.

The collaboration forms the foundation for a structured commercial partnership, with an initial focus on autonomous and remote operations, drilling-related solutions, and reliability-driven digital offerings. AIQ's RoboWell autonomous well control application will be among the first offered as part of a broader Siemens Energy-led autonomous operations proposition. At ADIPEC, the companies demonstrated how RoboWell can operate within this broader autonomous and remote operations environment.

Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ, commented,“We believe strongly in the operational value autonomous capabilities create across energy workflows, and our solutions have already delivered measurable results in the UAE. Combined with Siemens Energy's automation strength and international footprint, we can take solutions made in the UAE to operators across offshore, EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction), and international markets with pace, expertise, and scale.”

Khalid Bin Hadi, Managing Director, United Arab Emirates, Siemens Energy said,“Accelerating our autonomous operations roadmap requires partners with proven technology. AIQ brings real-world deployments, mature applications, and direct access to advanced digital ecosystems used by operators in the UAE and beyond. This collaboration gives us the opportunity to develop a scalable offering that gives customers a credible path to autonomous and remote operations.”

Regional and international energy operators are investing in digitalization, automation, and operational optimization programs to improve production efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance safety. By pairing field-proven AI applications with an established automation and integration platform, AIQ and Siemens Energy aim to reduce the time required for customers to move from pilot projects to production-scale autonomous operations.

About AIQ:

AIQ is a UAE based artificial intelligence company transforming the global energy sector through advanced AI solutions deployed across the full energy value chain. Established in 2020 as a joint venture between G42 and ADNOC, AIQ was created to drive homegrown innovation aligned with the UAE's ambition to become a leading global artificial intelligence hub. Presight, a G42 company, is the majority shareholder in AIQ. The company is evolving to become a specialist AI solutions and orchestration provider with deep domain expertise in the oil and gas sector.