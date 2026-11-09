Kasumigaseki Properties Development Unveils In-House Designed Sales Centre In Dubai

Opening on 14 November at Bay Gate Tower in Business Bay, the Sales Centre was designed entirely by Kasumigaseki Properties Development's internal design team. Show apartments, scale models, immersive technology and material displays bring the developer's Japanese-influenced philosophy to life.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026: Kasumigaseki Properties Development, the real estate development arm of Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd., will open its new Sales Centre in Dubai on 14 November, ahead of the launch of its first project in the United Arab Emirates. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Set on the 36th floor of Bay Gate Tower in Business Bay, the Sales Centre was designed entirely in-house by Kasumigaseki Properties Development's internal design team. More than a sales environment, the space has been shaped as an introduction to the company's approach to architecture, materiality and hospitality.

The vision was to craft a place that feels immediately inviting while retaining the calm, curated atmosphere of a museum. Simple lines, warm tones and carefully composed details combine the harmony associated with Japanese craft and the comfort of a residential setting. The result feels both refined and familiar.

Its materials, finishes and overall aesthetic take inspiration from seven x seven, Kasumigaseki Capital's hotel brand in Japan. The connection lends a sense of understated elegance and attentive hospitality to the centre, translating the wider Kasumigaseki visual language for visitors in Dubai.

Visitors can walk through completed show apartments, study detailed scale models of the project and explore it through VR and interactive tours. Material samples let them inspect textures and craftsmanship at close range, offering a clearer understanding of the homes being built.

The Sales Centre also responds to a shift in how property is being assessed in the United Arab Emirates. Buyers are increasingly looking beyond renderings and brochures to consider build quality, functionality and long-term performance more closely. Guided by 'The Art of Knowing', Kasumigaseki Properties Development's principle that decisions should be evidenced, the space puts those decisions on display, giving buyers the opportunity to examine the thinking and execution behind the development for themselves.

The experience gives physical expression to Kasumigaseki Properties Development's three core values. 'Hinshitsu' (quality) can be seen and felt in the surfaces, joinery and spatial details of the show apartments. 'Anshin' (peace of mind) refers to the feeling of being in safe hands, from the first conversation to long after the sale. Throughout each visit, the sales team guides buyers through the project, its specifications and every step of the purchase. Finally, 'Kakushin' (innovation) comes through in the VR and interactive tools that help visitors picture their future homes more intuitively.

That reassurance is reinforced by the group behind the company. Kasumigaseki Capital is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and subject to external audit. As of 31 August 2026, the company reported 135 projects with a combined project pipeline and assets under management of approximately US$7.69 billion, providing an institutional foundation for Kasumigaseki Properties Development's growth in the UAE.

Mohammad Khalifa Majid Alabbar Alfalasi, local chairman of Kasumigaseki Capital MENA said:

“Buying a property is one of the most important decisions one can make, and it should never rest on a rendering alone. Our design team set out to create a space that feels as welcoming as a home and as considered as a museum, where buyers can walk through our show apartments, touch the materials and form their own view of what we build. That is how we intend to earn trust in this market: by giving people something tangible to judge us by.”

From 14 November, the Kasumigaseki Properties Development Sales Centre will be open Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. For more information, interested home seekers can visit .

About Kasumigaseki Properties Development:

Kasumigaseki Properties Development is the real estate development arm of Kasumigaseki Capital, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market.

Rooted in Japanese discipline and long-term thinking, Kasumigaseki Properties Development is guided by a simple belief: every challenge is an opportunity to create something better. This philosophy shapes how the company studies context, designs with purpose and applies consistent standards of quality, care and accountability across every project.

From the first decision through handover and beyond, Kasumigaseki Properties Development takes a long-term view of its responsibility to residents, communities and the places it builds – creating lasting value through precision, purposeful innovation and guardianship.

Think forward.

About Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd.

Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd. TSE Prime: 3498Kasumigaseki Capital is a real estate consulting firm listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in businesses with growth potential and social significance, drawing on the market insight its management team has built over many years in investment. It operates across four business pillars: Hotel, Logistics, Overseas, and Healthcare. In each area, Kasumigaseki Capital provides optimal planning and solutions that meet the needs of real estate investors while addressing social issues.

Global Headquarters: Kasumigaseki Common Gate West Building, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 100-0013, Japan