Deloitte Launches Finance Day 2026 To Drive The Conversation Across The GCC On The Future Of Finance
|Middle East – November, 2026: Deloitte Middle East has announced Finance Day 2026, a regional initiative taking place from 28 October to 18 November, bringing together Chief Financial Officers, finance executives, business leaders, and industry specialists across the GCC. This year's edition will focus on the priorities influencing the future of finance, including the growing importance of technology in financial decision-making, the development of resilient finance functions, and the expanding contribution of finance to business strategy in addition to the technical requirements. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Building on its established series of finance and financial reporting events, Deloitte is bringing a broader business perspective to this year's discussions. Through Finance Day 2026, Deloitte will examine how organizations can derive greater value from financial information, use technology to improve performance and develop finance functions that are closely aligned with their strategic objectives. Anwar Hadidi, Audit & Assurance Growth Leader and KSA Audit Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said:“The future of finance is about combining strong financial expertise with a deeper understanding of the business. Finance leaders have an important role in turning information into insight and helping organizations make decisions that support their ambitions. Through Deloitte Finance Day 2026, we are committed to bringing our expertise and experience to these conversations, supporting the continued development of finance leadership across the region.” Among the central themes is the practical application of artificial intelligence. The focus is shifting from exploring what AI can do to understanding how it can be effectively integrated into finance operations. Deloitte will examine applications ranging from financial analysis and reporting processes to more efficient workflows and improved access to information, highlighting the importance of connecting technology with clear business needs. Padmanabha Acharya, Partner and UAE Audit Leader at Deloitte Middle East, commented:“Deloitte Finance Day 2026 will provide a platform for finance leaders to engage in practical discussions, exchange perspectives and explore how these priorities can be translated into tangible outcomes within their organizations. AI offers considerable potential to improve how finance functions work, but its value is determined by how effectively it is put into practice. Our event will focus on what these developments mean in practice, from implementation requirements to the challenges finance teams face in adapting their processes.” The discussions will also address the importance of building resilient finance functions, with particular attention to operating models, talent development, and collaboration across organizations. These priorities are central to maintaining strong financial foundations while enabling finance teams to contribute to business planning, performance, and growth. Midhat Salha, Partner and Audit Leader for Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman at Deloitte Middle East, added:“Resilience begins with a well-established finance function that understands the business it serves. Skilled professionals, reliable information, and effective collaboration provide the foundation for sound decisions and lasting performance. By exchanging experience and practical perspectives during Deloitte Finance Day, finance leaders can build on these strengths and continue improving the contribution of finance across their organizations.” Deloitte Finance Day 2026 will extend across multiple GCC markets through a series of dedicated events, reinforcing Deloitte's commitment to advancing the finance profession across the region. Building on its longstanding engagement with the regional finance community, Deloitte continues to foster industry collaboration across the Middle East.
|In this press release, references to“Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press. About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP: Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) (DME) is a shareholder in Deloitte EMEA BV (EMEA), which is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). Deloitte EMEA and DTTL do not provide services to clients. Services may be provided by the EMEA shareholders or their affiliates, which are separate and independent legal entities. Deloitte EMEA BV, a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Belgium (Deloitte EMEA), is a Member Firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME's presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME's affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate. DME provides services throughout 26 offices in 14 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff. About Deloitte: Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the“Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as“Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Deloitte provides leading professional services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets and enable clients to transform and thrive. Building on its 180+year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's over 470,000 people worldwide work together every day to make an impact that matters at To no longer receive emails, please send a return email to the sender with the word“Unsubscribe” in the subject line.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment