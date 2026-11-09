Deloitte Launches Finance Day 2026 To Drive The Conversation Across The GCC On The Future Of Finance

Middle East – November, 2026: Deloitte Middle East has announced Finance Day 2026, a regional initiative taking place from 28 October to 18 November, bringing together Chief Financial Officers, finance executives, business leaders, and industry specialists across the GCC. This year's edition will focus on the priorities influencing the future of finance, including the growing importance of technology in financial decision-making, the development of resilient finance functions, and the expanding contribution of finance to business strategy in addition to the technical requirements. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Building on its established series of finance and financial reporting events, Deloitte is bringing a broader business perspective to this year's discussions. Through Finance Day 2026, Deloitte will examine how organizations can derive greater value from financial information, use technology to improve performance and develop finance functions that are closely aligned with their strategic objectives. Anwar Hadidi, Audit & Assurance Growth Leader and KSA Audit Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said:“The future of finance is about combining strong financial expertise with a deeper understanding of the business. Finance leaders have an important role in turning information into insight and helping organizations make decisions that support their ambitions. Through Deloitte Finance Day 2026, we are committed to bringing our expertise and experience to these conversations, supporting the continued development of finance leadership across the region.” Among the central themes is the practical application of artificial intelligence. The focus is shifting from exploring what AI can do to understanding how it can be effectively integrated into finance operations. Deloitte will examine applications ranging from financial analysis and reporting processes to more efficient workflows and improved access to information, highlighting the importance of connecting technology with clear business needs. Padmanabha Acharya, Partner and UAE Audit Leader at Deloitte Middle East, commented:“Deloitte Finance Day 2026 will provide a platform for finance leaders to engage in practical discussions, exchange perspectives and explore how these priorities can be translated into tangible outcomes within their organizations. AI offers considerable potential to improve how finance functions work, but its value is determined by how effectively it is put into practice. Our event will focus on what these developments mean in practice, from implementation requirements to the challenges finance teams face in adapting their processes.” The discussions will also address the importance of building resilient finance functions, with particular attention to operating models, talent development, and collaboration across organizations. These priorities are central to maintaining strong financial foundations while enabling finance teams to contribute to business planning, performance, and growth. Midhat Salha, Partner and Audit Leader for Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman at Deloitte Middle East, added:“Resilience begins with a well-established finance function that understands the business it serves. Skilled professionals, reliable information, and effective collaboration provide the foundation for sound decisions and lasting performance. By exchanging experience and practical perspectives during Deloitte Finance Day, finance leaders can build on these strengths and continue improving the contribution of finance across their organizations.” Deloitte Finance Day 2026 will extend across multiple GCC markets through a series of dedicated events, reinforcing Deloitte's commitment to advancing the finance profession across the region. Building on its longstanding engagement with the regional finance community, Deloitte continues to foster industry collaboration across the Middle East.