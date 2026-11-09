'Don't Want To Rush Nahid Rana': BCB Selector Habibul Bashar

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 9 (IANS) Bangladesh Cricket Board chief selector Habibul Bashar is against rushing rising fast bowler Nahid Rana back into the international circuit once he is fully fit from the labrum tear.

The speedster was not picked in Bangladesh's Test squad for the two-match series in South Africa and has been out of action since July. After Bangladesh's squad for the Test series was announced, Bashar stated that he had an interaction with Rana, who wants to return quickly, but the selector remains cautious about his comeback.

"Nahid Rana called me from Australia yesterday. He is very optimistic about a quick return; he has already bowled at 90% intensity in Australia," Bashar said. "He might return to the country by November 15. Rana feels confident that he can return right away, but since he has been dealing with an injury, we want to follow a proper procedure. We don't want to rush things with him.

Bangladesh's two-match Test series in South Africa begins on November 15, and the team will also be playing in three ODIs and as many T20Is from December 1 onwards, with the 50-over contests being played first.

Bashar confirmed that he is not part of the Tests and that the BCB is not wanting to rush him for the ODIs too, hoping that he will be back for the T20Is, which will be played from December 10.

"He is definitely ruled out of the Test series, and it is unlikely we will have him for the ODIs, though we will see if he might be available for the T20Is. Given the reports I'm receiving, we could potentially take a risk and include him for the ODIs, but the real question is whether we should take that risk. Regardless, I believe he will be fit for the T20Is," he added.

Rana picked up a grade-two side strain in July during Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe. He was forced to miss out on the Australia Test series, the Asian Games and the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The speedster then picked up a fresh glute injury while rehabilitating, which made him miss the tri-series in UAE and also the ongoing two-match Test series against the West Indies.