67 Back Eisenkot as Knesset Storming Fears Rise
(MENAFN) Right-wing activists could try to storm Israel’s parliament on Tuesday to disrupt the swearing-in of newly elected lawmakers, an Israeli newspaper warned Sunday, likening the threat to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol.
The alert landed on a volatile day in Israeli politics. President Isaac Herzog formally charged Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government, while an Israeli television channel reported that outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party was preparing a court challenge to the Oct. 27 election results.
According to the newspaper, right-wing activists have discussed massing outside the Knesset to block lawmakers from entering for the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset. It added that social media posts were calling on counterprotesters to show up and confront them.
“The Capitol scenario is extremely worrying,” the newspaper said, calling on police to prepare for the worst. It also raised doubts over whether Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, and its chief, David Zini, were positioned to safeguard the legislature.
The comparison refers to Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of then-US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s election victory, forcing lawmakers to halt proceedings.
Likud eyes court fight
The television channel reported that Likud plans to contest the results in district court through attorney Ilan Bombach, building its case on allegations that apps were used to mobilize Arab citizens of Israel to vote.
Qatar and Arab parties in Israel have fiercely rejected separate claims from the Israeli right that Doha funneled money to those parties to drive turnout.
The numbers
Netanyahu’s bloc took 53 of the Knesset’s 120 seats. Opposition parties won 48, and Arab parties secured 19.
In consultations with Herzog, factions representing 67 lawmakers recommended Eisenkot for the mandate. Another 46 backed Netanyahu, and seven declined to endorse anyone.
Eisenkot now has 28 days to assemble a government, with Herzog able to grant up to 14 more.
Following the mandate, Eisenkot invited Likud and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party to join his coalition. He also kept open the option of relying on support from Arab parties in the Knesset.
The alert landed on a volatile day in Israeli politics. President Isaac Herzog formally charged Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government, while an Israeli television channel reported that outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party was preparing a court challenge to the Oct. 27 election results.
According to the newspaper, right-wing activists have discussed massing outside the Knesset to block lawmakers from entering for the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset. It added that social media posts were calling on counterprotesters to show up and confront them.
“The Capitol scenario is extremely worrying,” the newspaper said, calling on police to prepare for the worst. It also raised doubts over whether Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, and its chief, David Zini, were positioned to safeguard the legislature.
The comparison refers to Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of then-US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s election victory, forcing lawmakers to halt proceedings.
Likud eyes court fight
The television channel reported that Likud plans to contest the results in district court through attorney Ilan Bombach, building its case on allegations that apps were used to mobilize Arab citizens of Israel to vote.
Qatar and Arab parties in Israel have fiercely rejected separate claims from the Israeli right that Doha funneled money to those parties to drive turnout.
The numbers
Netanyahu’s bloc took 53 of the Knesset’s 120 seats. Opposition parties won 48, and Arab parties secured 19.
In consultations with Herzog, factions representing 67 lawmakers recommended Eisenkot for the mandate. Another 46 backed Netanyahu, and seven declined to endorse anyone.
Eisenkot now has 28 days to assemble a government, with Herzog able to grant up to 14 more.
Following the mandate, Eisenkot invited Likud and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party to join his coalition. He also kept open the option of relying on support from Arab parties in the Knesset.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment