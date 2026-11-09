Iran Issues Ultimatum: 2-Day Peace Plan Stands After Midterms
(MENAFN) Iran’s top diplomat on Sunday put Washington on notice, saying Tehran’s fast-track plan to end the war is still available and threatening a forceful military reply if US attacks resume.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi used a post on X to pressure the White House, pointing to the US midterm elections held Tuesday. “American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own,” he wrote.
He then restated Tehran’s offer and its price. “Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results,” Araghchi said. Should Washington opt for renewed conflict, he cautioned, Iranian forces would “rain down hell.”
The warning follows a clarification from Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, who said Monday that the seven-step plan Tehran first presented in September remains the foundation for indirect talks with the United States. He said the plan has since been condensed so it can be carried out within two days.
Separately, Qatar, which is mediating between the two governments, rejected reports Saturday that negotiations between Washington and Tehran had collapsed without an agreement.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi used a post on X to pressure the White House, pointing to the US midterm elections held Tuesday. “American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own,” he wrote.
He then restated Tehran’s offer and its price. “Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results,” Araghchi said. Should Washington opt for renewed conflict, he cautioned, Iranian forces would “rain down hell.”
The warning follows a clarification from Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, who said Monday that the seven-step plan Tehran first presented in September remains the foundation for indirect talks with the United States. He said the plan has since been condensed so it can be carried out within two days.
Separately, Qatar, which is mediating between the two governments, rejected reports Saturday that negotiations between Washington and Tehran had collapsed without an agreement.
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