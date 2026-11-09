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Company announcement no. 54 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00

09 November 2026

Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 45

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 45:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 10,881,090 342.3248 3,724,866,470 02 November 2026 136,938 344.0295 47,110,712 03 November 2026 23,240 346.0915 8,043,166 04 November 2026 15,342 356.1590 5,464,191 05 November 2026 5,000 359.5969 1,797,985 06 November 2026 5,000 356.5004 1,782,502 Total accumulated over week 45 185,520 346.0466 64,198,556 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 11,066,610 342.3871 3,789,065,026

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.357% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 02 November 2026 87,302 344.0378 30,035,188 03 November 2026 14,087 346.0673 4,875,050 04 November 2026 9,537 356.1647 3,396,743 05 November 2026 3,240 359.2336 1,163,917 06 November 2026 3,736 356.4692 1,331,769 Total accumulated over week 45 117,902 346.0727 40,802,667 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 7,047,336 342.4583 2,413,419,035





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 02 November 2026 49,636 344.0149 17,075,524 03 November 2026 9,153 346.1287 3,168,116 04 November 2026 5,805 356.1496 2,067,448 05 November 2026 1,760 360.2657 634,068 06 November 2026 1,264 356.5927 450,733 Total accumulated over week 45 67,618 346.0009 23,395,889 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,019,274 342.2623 1,375,645,962





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Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment