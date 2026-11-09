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Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 45


Date: 2026-11-09 04:02:04

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company announcement no. 54 2026 Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
09 November 2026
Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 45

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 45:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 10,881,090 342.3248 3,724,866,470
02 November 2026 136,938 344.0295 47,110,712
03 November 2026 23,240 346.0915 8,043,166
04 November 2026 15,342 356.1590 5,464,191
05 November 2026 5,000 359.5969 1,797,985
06 November 2026 5,000 356.5004 1,782,502
Total accumulated over week 45 185,520 346.0466 64,198,556
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 11,066,610 342.3871 3,789,065,026

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.357% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
02 November 2026 87,302 344.0378 30,035,188
03 November 2026 14,087 346.0673 4,875,050
04 November 2026 9,537 356.1647 3,396,743
05 November 2026 3,240 359.2336 1,163,917
06 November 2026 3,736 356.4692 1,331,769
Total accumulated over week 45 117,902 346.0727 40,802,667
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 7,047,336 342.4583 2,413,419,035


CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
02 November 2026 49,636 344.0149 17,075,524
03 November 2026 9,153 346.1287 3,168,116
04 November 2026 5,805 356.1496 2,067,448
05 November 2026 1,760 360.2657 634,068
06 November 2026 1,264 356.5927 450,733
Total accumulated over week 45 67,618 346.0009 23,395,889
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,019,274 342.2623 1,375,645,962


Attachment

  • Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment

MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111933810


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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