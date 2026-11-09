Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buy-back program

On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program was executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders' shares in NTG subsidiaries under the“Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

During the program, NTG has repurchased 869,485 own shares corresponding to an aggregate amount of DKK 199,999,799.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program from 3 November 2026 to 6 November 2026: