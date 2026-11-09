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Transactions In Connection With And Conclusion Of Share Buy-Back Program


Date: 2026-11-09 04:02:04

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 45 - 26
09 November 2026

Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buy-back program

On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program was executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders' shares in NTG subsidiaries under the“Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

During the program, NTG has repurchased 869,485 own shares corresponding to an aggregate amount of DKK 199,999,799.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program from 3 November 2026 to 6 November 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 859,561 196,762,324
03 November 2026 2,000 331.4 662,868
04 November 2026 2,000 327.0 654,000
05 November 2026 3,763 326.5 1,228,620
06 November 2026 2,161 320.2 691,988
Accumulated under the program 869,485 199,999,799

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 1,162,310 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.13% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program announced in company announcement 3 - 26 has now been concluded.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
+45 42 12 80 99
...
... | ...


Attachments

  • Company announcement no 45_2026
  • Appendix_Company announcement no 45_2026

MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111933809


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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