Purple Supports The King's Fund With Guest Wifi At Its London Events Venue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manchester, LANCS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the global guest, staff and multi-tenant WiFi and analytics platform, has been selected by The King's Fund to provide guest WiFi at its central London conference and events venue, using Purple Capture, under a one-year agreement.







urple has been selected by health charity The King's Fund to provide guest WiFi with Purple Capture at its central London events venue.

Founded in 1897, The King's Fund is one of the UK's longest-established health charities, working to improve health and care in England through research, policy analysis and leadership development. Its venue at 11-13 Cavendish Square in central London includes 20 event spaces, among them a 282-seat lecture theatre, hosting a busy annual programme of conferences for health and social care professionals.

Purple Capture gives visitors to those events a simple, secure way to get online, while giving the venue team a clearer understanding of how their event spaces are used. For a venue welcoming hundreds of delegates across its annual conference programme, a straightforward connection experience is a small but meaningful part of how that visit goes.

As a certified B Corp, Purple is committed to doing business that does some good along the way, so working with a charity dedicated to better health and care is exactly the kind of partnership it is proud to support.

Steve Kirkbride, Senior Sales Director EMEA at Purple, said:

“As a certified B Corp, we care about doing business that does some good along the way, so working with a charity dedicated to better health and care is exactly the kind of partnership we're proud of. I'm delighted to welcome The King's Fund on board with Purple Capture.”

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