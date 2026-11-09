Litime Showcases Security System Battery Solutions With Remote Monitoring At Expoprotection 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime showcased its smart lithium battery solutions for security systems at Expoprotection 2026, held Nov. 3–5 in Paris, France. The leading European security exhibition brought together industry professionals, system integrators, and equipment manufacturers.

A key highlight at the booth was an integrated power system that combined LiTime's 24V 100Ah ComFlex LiFePO4 battery with Victron's energy management system, delivering reliable backup power and remote battery monitoring for unattended security installations. The solution drew strong interest from security system integrators, contractors, and equipment manufacturers.

Smart System Enables Remote Power Monitoring

Remote and unattended security systems often face unstable grid power, frequent lead-acid battery replacements, and costly on-site inspections due to limited battery visibility.

To address these challenges, LiTime showcased a complete power solution featuring its 24V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery, Victron MultiPlus-II 24/3000 inverter/charger, Cerbo GX controller, and display. The system provides backup power during outages to minimize surveillance interruptions, while the long cycle life of LiFePO4 batteries helps reduce replacement frequency.







Equipped with LiTime's self-developed Smart T5.0 BMS and native CAN interface, the battery integrates with Victron's energy management system for real-time monitoring of voltage, current, and temperature. Operators can view data locally or use Victron Remote Management (VRM) for remote battery monitoring with an internet connection, reducing on-site inspections and improving maintenance efficiency.

Expanding Power Options for Diverse Security Applications

Beyond its 24V smart power system, LiTime also showcased two 12V LiFePO4 batteries: the 12V 320Ah ComFlex and 12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth models, offering flexible security system backup battery options for different applications.

Other exhibits included a 12V 10A GaN AC-DC charger, 48V 60A MPPT solar charge controller, 12V 3000W inverter, and 500A Smart Shunt with Bluetooth, supporting diverse charging, power conversion, and monitoring needs.

Advancing Power Solutions for the Security Industry

LiTime will continue developing lithium battery technology and customized power solutions to meet the evolving needs of the security industry. This commitment continues at ISC West 2027 in Las Vegas next April, where LiTime will showcase its latest security power solutions.

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, providing reliable batteries and one-stop lithium power solutions for RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid applications.

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