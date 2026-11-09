Palm Beach Gardens Filmmaker Launches RICH FILMZ LLC And Weekly AI-Animated Series 'Tiny Tide'

Tiny Tide title card featuring the baby sea turtle and his friends in their underwater café.

Filmmaker Richard Cammarata launches RICH FILMZ LLC, his award-winning AI film studio, and 'Tiny Tide,' a weekly YouTube series, new episodes every Thursday.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida filmmaker Richard Cammarata has officially launched RICH FILMZ LLC, an independent animation studio based in Palm Beach Gardens, and its flagship property "Tiny Tide," a weekly animated sitcom created with AI filmmaking tools and released on YouTube."Tiny Tide" follows a baby sea turtle and his friends - Clack the crab, Pearl the octopus, and Walter the pufferfish - in a cozy underwater café inside an old shipwreck. New episodes premiere every Thursday on the Tiny Tide YouTube channel (@TinyTideSeries), with each episode running about two minutes and made for family audiences.Cammarata writes, directs, and produces the series himself, using AI image and video generation tools to build a full animated production pipeline - writing, performance, editing, and publishing - as a one-person studio. By day, he works at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach - a nonprofit sea turtle hospital and conservation center - and the real sea turtles he helps care for there inspired "Tiny Tide.""Studios used to need a hundred people to make a cartoon series," said Cammarata. "I wanted to prove one filmmaker with a strong character and a weekly deadline could do it - and own the character outright, the way Walt Disney owned Mickey Mouse."Cammarata is an award-winning AI artist whose earlier film "Medusa's Waiting" was named a 2026 finalist at the Neu Wave AI Films festival. His most decorated film, "Memory Paint," has won ten festival awards - including honors at Santa Monica and a finalist placement at New Docs. The "Tiny Tide" pilot episode, "The One Where the Light Went Out," has been entered in the Animation category of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2027.In addition to the series, RICH FILMZ LLC has launched an official Tiny Tide merchandise store ( href="" rel="external nofollow" fourthwal ) offering hats and children's apparel featuring the characters. Cammarata is also developing "Tiny Tide: The Stolen Light," a 60-episode serialized adventure series, for festival and grant consideration.New "Tiny Tide" episodes are available every Thursday on YouTube at youtube/@TinyTideSeries, with clips and behind-the-scenes content on Instagram at instagram/richfilmzz.About RICH FILMZ LLCRICH FILMZ LLC is an award-winning AI film studio based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, founded by filmmaker Richard Cammarata. The studio produces AI animated entertainment, led by its flagship family series "Tiny Tide."

Richard Cammarata

RICH FILMZ LLC

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Palm Beach Gardens Filmmaker Launches RICH FILMZ LLC and Weekly AI-Animated Series 'Tiny Tide' News Provided By RICH FILMZ LLC November 09, 2026, 08:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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