MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wyoming company issues classroom guidance on using a ChatGPT detector and a plagiarism checker as separate review steps, not one verdict.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroTell SI Inc, the company behind the AI detector, AI humanizer and plagiarism checker at zerotell, today issued guidance for U.S. teachers, tutors and academic integrity officers on how to review student writing when AI content detection and plagiarism concerns arise on the same assignment.The guidance addresses a practical classroom problem in 2026. An essay may draw an AI detector or ChatGPT detector score, including from a free AI detector check, and the same paper may also need a plagiarism checker review. Those results answer different questions. A high AI detection score points to writing patterns that look machine-like. Matching text without a citation points to an originality problem. Treating them as the same finding can punish careful human writing or miss copied sources."AI detection and plagiarism checking should stay on separate tracks," said Valen Kong, CEO of ZeroTell SI Inc. "One looks at style patterns. The other looks at overlap with sources. Fair academic integrity work needs both, plus the course policy and a conversation with the student."ZeroTell's educator guidance recommends a simple sequence. First, read the assignment AI-use policy and any disclosure rules. Second, run a plagiarism checker and examine highlighted source matches before drawing conclusions about copying. Third, if AI use is in question, review sentence-level AI detection results rather than a single percentage, and compare the draft with the student's earlier work. Fourth, ask for process evidence such as outlines, notes and version history. Fifth, record the decision and the reasons for it.The company also restates limits that matter for AI content detection. Detectors disagree with each other and change as models such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini change. Human writing can be flagged, including formulaic school essays and careful second-language English. AI-assisted text can slip through. For that reason, ZeroTell presents AI detector scores as a review signal, not proof of authorship or cheating.ZeroTell's AI detector scores text sentence by sentence and accepts pasted text or file uploads such as PDF, DOCX, TXT and Markdown. Free AI detector checks on ZeroTell score the first 250 words without an account; longer scans are available on paid plans. The service also includes a plagiarism checker, a grammar checker, a citation generator, a word counter and an AI humanizer intended for clarifying a writer's own drafts where such editing is allowed. ZeroTell does not market the AI humanizer as a way to evade detectors and does not claim that rewritten text will pass every ChatGPT detector.The educator guidance sits alongside ZeroTell's public academic integrity policy at . School and employer rules come first for every tool on the site.About ZeroTellZeroTell is an online writing-tools service from ZeroTell SI Inc, founded in October 2026 and based in Sheridan, Wyoming. It offers an AI detector with sentence-level AI detection for ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini style text, an AI humanizer, a plagiarism checker, a grammar checker, a citation generator, a word counter and related writing tools at . ZeroTell treats detection scores as a review signal, not a verdict, and asks users to follow school or employer rules first.Media ContactValen Kong, CEOZeroTell SI Inc30 N Gould St Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA...

Valen Kong, CEO

ZeroTell SI Inc

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ZeroTell Advises U.S. Educators to Separate AI Detection Scores From Plagiarism Findings News Provided By ZeroTell SI Inc November 09, 2026, 08:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Technology



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