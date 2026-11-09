DM 3D Camera

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

The rapid development of industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and smart manufacturing has created growing demand for advanced machine vision technologies. As manufacturers seek higher production accuracy, improved inspection efficiency, and more flexible automation systems, industrial 3D cameras are becoming increasingly important components of modern production lines. Zhejiang Hanchine Al Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology-driven enterprise specializing in artificial intelligence and 3D machine vision solutions. By combining independently developed hardware, software, and intelligent algorithms, the company provides technologies for industrial inspection, measurement, positioning, and robotic applications. Its product portfolio includes Industry 3D Camera, Robotic Palletizer and Depalletizer, and AOI Machines, addressing the evolving automation requirements of multiple manufacturing sectors.

The Growing Demand for Industrial 3D Vision Technology

Industrial machine vision has become an essential technology in modern manufacturing. Traditional 2D cameras primarily analyze images through color, brightness, and surface characteristics, while 3D cameras provide additional depth information that allows machines to understand the spatial position, shape, and dimensions of objects. This capability is particularly valuable in production environments involving irregular components, overlapping materials, and objects placed in different orientations. Through technologies such as structured light, laser scanning, and time-of-flight measurement, industrial 3D cameras can generate spatial data for accurate recognition and positioning. These technologies are increasingly used in automotive manufacturing, electronics production, logistics, precision measurement, and automated material handling. As factories move toward intelligent production systems, demand for integrated vision solutions that combine image acquisition, data processing, and robotic control continues to increase.

Zhejiang Hanchine Al Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the HANCHINE brand, focuses on developing industrial 3D vision technologies and integrated automation equipment. Founded in 2015 by a team associated with Zhejiang University, the company specializes in artificial intelligence and machine vision applications. According to its published company information, HANCHINE has an R&D team of more than 30 members, with over 70% holding master's or doctoral degrees, and has obtained more than 40 authorized patents. Its technological development covers industrial 3D cameras, intelligent vision algorithms, robotic positioning systems, and automated inspection equipment. Rather than concentrating exclusively on camera hardware, the company aims to provide integrated solutions that connect visual recognition with practical manufacturing operations. This approach allows industrial customers to evaluate complete automation systems according to their production requirements.

Industry 3D Camera: Improving Industrial Recognition and Measurement

Industry 3D Camera technology forms the foundation of HANCHINE's machine vision solutions. Unlike conventional cameras that capture two-dimensional images, industrial 3D cameras collect spatial information that enables systems to recognize object positions, calculate dimensions, and reconstruct surface characteristics. HANCHINE offers different camera technologies, including structured light 3D cameras, linear laser speckle 3D cameras, and time-of-flight cameras. Structured light technology projects specific patterns onto an object and analyzes their deformation to calculate depth information. Linear laser technology captures surface profiles through laser scanning and is suitable for applications requiring detailed geometric measurements. Time-of-flight cameras determine distance by measuring the time required for emitted light to return from an object. Each technology has different characteristics regarding measurement distance, resolution, scanning speed, and application suitability. These camera systems can support industrial positioning, random bin picking, dimensional measurement, and object recognition. For example, when components are randomly placed inside a container, a 3D vision system can identify their positions and calculate suitable gripping points for an industrial robot. This reduces dependence on fixed material arrangements and provides greater flexibility for automated production lines.

Robotic Palletizer and Depalletizer: Supporting Automated Material Handling

Material handling is another important area where machine vision and robotics are transforming industrial operations. Traditional palletizing and depalletizing processes may involve repetitive manual work, particularly in factories handling large quantities of cartons, bags, containers, and other packaged materials. Robotic Palletizer and Depalletizer systems provide an automated alternative by combining industrial robots, intelligent positioning technologies, specialized grippers, and control software. HANCHINE's product portfolio includes different robotic configurations, such as four-axis depalletizing robots, six-axis depalletizing robots, and high-speed depalletizing systems. Four-axis systems can perform repetitive handling tasks with relatively structured movement requirements, while six-axis robots provide greater flexibility when approaching objects from different directions. High-speed systems can integrate robotic equipment and gantry modules to coordinate material handling operations. When combined with 3D vision technology, these systems can recognize object positions and orientations before determining appropriate gripping and placement strategies. For example, a vision system can identify cartons arriving on a conveyor and transmit positioning information to a robot, which then places them according to a predefined stacking arrangement. Such integrated solutions can improve handling consistency, reduce repetitive manual operations, and support more efficient warehouse and production workflows.

AOI Machines: Strengthening Automated Quality Inspection

Automated Optical Inspection, commonly known as AOI, is another important application of industrial machine vision. These systems use cameras, lighting equipment, image processing software, and intelligent algorithms to identify defects and evaluate product characteristics. Compared with manual inspection, automated systems can provide more consistent inspection procedures and support higher-volume production. Zhejiang Hanchine Al Technology Co., Ltd. develops AOI Machines for applications including bearing inspection, bearing roller inspection, bearing surface inspection, and ceramic substrate inspection. In bearing manufacturing, small surface defects such as scratches, cracks, and dents may affect product performance and service life. Automated inspection systems can examine component surfaces and identify visible irregularities according to predefined detection criteria. Ceramic substrate inspection is another application requiring careful examination of surface quality and dimensional characteristics. HANCHINE offers ceramic automated optical inspection solutions that integrate loading and unloading, optical imaging, intelligent processing, and product sorting. By combining automated handling with visual inspection, these systems can support more continuous manufacturing workflows. For manufacturers operating high-volume production lines, AOI technology can contribute to inspection consistency, production traceability, and reduced dependence on manual examination.

Technological Development, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Industry Applications

The performance of industrial vision equipment depends on more than camera specifications. Image acquisition stability, algorithm accuracy, mechanical protection, calibration procedures, and system integration all influence the final application results. HANCHINE focuses on independently developed vision algorithms and integrated hardware and software technologies to address different industrial requirements. According to its published company profile, the company operates a manufacturing facility of more than 1,000 square meters in Ningbo, equipped with machining centers, CNC lathes, laser welding equipment, and other production resources. It also reports holding ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification. Its production and quality management activities cover material inspection, equipment assembly, system debugging, and integration testing. These capabilities are relevant to customers seeking customized automation solutions that can be integrated into existing production environments. Industrial 3D vision and automation technologies have applications across automotive manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, plastics, chemicals, bearings, and logistics. In automotive production, vision systems can support component positioning and dimensional inspection. In electronics manufacturing, accurate recognition helps automate the handling of small components. In logistics facilities, robotic palletizing and depalletizing systems can improve the organization of material flows. HANCHINE reports that its products and customized solutions have been adopted in several industrial sectors, with international business activities covering markets including Europe, Southeast Asia, and Japan. Its service offerings include technical consultation, solution evaluation, installation guidance, commissioning, operator training, and after-sales support.

Future Development of the Industrial 3D Camera Market

The industrial 3D camera market is expected to continue developing alongside advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, and smart factory technologies. Manufacturers increasingly require flexible systems capable of adapting to changing product specifications, complicated component structures, and different production environments. Improvements in camera resolution, measurement accuracy, image processing speed, and intelligent recognition algorithms will create further opportunities for industrial vision applications. At the same time, integrated solutions combining 3D cameras, robotic systems, and AOI equipment are becoming increasingly relevant because they connect inspection and recognition directly with automated production operations. For technology suppliers, continuous research and development, application engineering, and reliable customer support will remain important factors in maintaining competitiveness. Zhejiang Hanchine Al Technology Co., Ltd. participates in this evolving market through its focus on industrial 3D cameras, Robotic Palletizer and Depalletizer systems, and AOI Machines. By combining machine vision technologies with practical automation equipment, the company aims to support manufacturers seeking improved production accuracy, operational efficiency, and intelligent manufacturing capabilities.

About Zhejiang Hanchine Al Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Hanchine Al Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese high-tech enterprise specializing in artificial intelligence and 3D machine vision technology. Founded in 2015 by a team associated with Zhejiang University, the company is based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. Its business focuses on industrial 3D cameras, machine vision software, robotic automation systems, and automated inspection equipment. Its main product categories include Industry 3D Camera, Robotic Palletizer and Depalletizer, AOI Machines, and precision measuring equipment. According to its published company information, HANCHINE has an R&D team of more than 30 members, over 40 authorized patents, and a manufacturing facility in Ningbo covering more than 1,000 square meters. The company also reports ISO 9001:2015 certification. Through continued technological development and integrated hardware and software solutions, Zhejiang Hanchine Al Technology Co., Ltd. aims to support manufacturers seeking intelligent and efficient production systems. For more information about its industrial 3D cameras, robotic automation equipment, AOI Machines, and customized machine vision solutions, visit the official website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">hanchine.

Address: 3-806, Lvchuang Plaza, Yuhang District, Hangzhou

Official Website:

ZHANG XUEHUI

Zhejiang Hanchine Al Technology Co., Ltd.

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