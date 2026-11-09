Uniestate's Playa Viva Set To Become Al Marjan Island's First Residential Handover Ahead Of Wynn Opening

Uniestate Playa Viva Sales Centre Waterfront Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony by CEO Ebrahim Al Zaabi

Waterfront development targets Q2 2027 completion, giving owners an early foothold in one of the UAE's fastest-growing investment destinations

- Ebrahim AlZaabi, CEO of UniestateRAS AL KHAIMAH, RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Playa Viva by Uniestate is on track for handover in Q2 2027, positioning the waterfront development to become the first residential project handed over on Al Marjan Island ahead of the opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island. With a substantial majority of the development already sold, Playa Viva is entering its final sales phase as investor interest in Ras Al Khaimah continues to build.Designed to maximise sea views and natural light, Playa Viva combines contemporary coastal architecture with a lifestyle-led collection of amenities, including a swimming pool, health club, steam and sauna facilities and water features. Its location on Al Marjan Island places residents within one of the UAE's most closely watched waterfront destinations featuring high end dining options as well as retail convenience, while the timing of the handover offers buyers the opportunity to begin using or leasing their properties as the island moves towards its next major phase of growth. Delivered as a turnkey product, every residence will be fully furnished and fully automated with ABB technology, making it ready to live in or ready to rent from the moment of handover.The recently opened Playa Viva experience centre now provides prospective buyers, investors and broker partners with a dedicated destination to explore the project, review available residences and discuss Uniestate's flexible ownership options including very attractive payment plans that enables buyers to take possession quickly. Exclusive mortgage offers for non-resident buyers will also be announced soon, further widening access to ownership at Playa Viva.Ebrahim AlZaabi, CEO of Uniestate, said:“Ras Al Khaimah has been an important part of Uniestate's journey, and our commitment to the emirate is long term. Playa Viva represents everything we value as a developer: a strong location, thoughtful design and a clear focus on delivery. I am extremely proud that we are approaching handover and that Playa Viva will be the only property handed over before Wynn Al Marjan Island opens. For our buyers, this is not simply an investment in a property; it is an opportunity to become part of a destination at a defining stage of its growth.”Al Marjan Island enters a new phaseAl Marjan Island has rapidly developed into a major hospitality, lifestyle and investment destination, attracting international hotel operators, developers and buyers. The arrival of Wynn Al Marjan Island is expected to accelerate that momentum further. Scheduled to open in 2027, the integrated resort will feature 1,530 rooms and suites, 22 restaurants, lounges and bars, entertainment, retail, events facilities, a spa, beach club and private beach. Playa Viva's planned handover ahead of the resort opening gives owners the potential to benefit from growing visitor demand, rental activity and increasing international awareness of the island.Ras Al Khaimah emerges as the region's next investment hubThe growth of Al Marjan Island forms part of Ras Al Khaimah's wider transformation. The emirate welcomed a record 1.35 million visitors in 2025 and is working towards more than 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030. Alongside tourism, continued investment in infrastructure, hospitality, aviation and business is strengthening the emirate's appeal as a place to live, work and invest.Demand at Playa Viva already reflects that international profile, with buyers from Europe, Asia-Pacific, the United States and the wider Middle East. Approximately 85% of purchasers are investors and 15% are end-users, although Uniestate expects the proportion of residents to increase as Ras Al Khaimah develops into a more established year-round city hub. With prime waterfront land inherently limited and connectivity with Dubai continuing to improve, Uniestate believes the emirate offers compelling long-term potential for regional and international investors.About UniestateFounded in 1995, Uniestate has been part of the UAE's real estate journey for more than three decades, delivering residential and mixed-use developments across Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi. Operating across the full development lifecycle, the company has delivered more than 3,300 units across over 4.5 million square feet of developed space and is continuing to expand through new land acquisitions, strategic partnerships and a growing project pipeline.

Emma Naaz Ali

Stonehaven

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Uniestate's Playa Viva Set to Become Al Marjan Island's First Residential Handover Ahead of Wynn Opening News Provided By Stonehaven November 09, 2026, 08:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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