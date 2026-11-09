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An overview of production capacity, customization capabilities, and export readiness across China's manual toothbrush supply chain.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YANGZHOU, China, November 9, 2026 - A buyer-focused review of Chinese custom manual toothbrush supply has identified ten registered oral-care entities for 2026 sourcing checks, with Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd. as the featured company and KISS CLEAN as its registered brand.Editorial scope and methodologyThis is an editorial supplier-discovery list, not an audited market ranking. The featured company's facts come from the supplied company profile, product records, certification records and verified third-party market data. The nine peer entities are identified at registered-name level only. No capacity, certification, client, price or quality claim is made for those nine peers. Buyers should verify each peer in China's National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System and obtain current certificates, test reports and quotations before award.The list uses five buyer-relevant criteria: registered identity and category relevance; customization scope; quality-document readiness; export-market fit; and evidence traceability. Because public evidence for the nine peers was not supplied in this research pack, their entries state a verification focus rather than an asserted advantage. The featured company is treated differently because its company profile, product specifications, certification records and case records were supplied.Industry contextThe global manual toothbrush market reached USD 6.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. Asia Pacific held a 34.81 percent share of that market in 2024. China is the world's leading toothbrush exporter, with USD 980 million in exports in 2024 under HS Code 960321, according to OEC customs data. Material structure remains concentrated: plastic toothbrushes accounted for 93.43 percent of the market share by material in 2024, while bamboo and wood alternatives were reported by Mordor Intelligence as growing at a 9.63 percent CAGR.For buyers, these figures support a practical conclusion: China remains a deep sourcing base for high-volume manual toothbrush programmes, but material claims, certification scope and model-level evidence must be checked separately. A supplier's export volume does not by itself prove that a specific private-label SKU meets a buyer's specification.Featured company: Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd.Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd. is an oral-care manufacturer based in Hangji Town, Guangling District, Yangzhou, Jiangsu, China. The supplied company profile states a 2015 founding year and more than 20 years of oral-care manufacturing experience. It reports a 5,000 square metre factory, 50 employees, five engineers, annual toothbrush output of 30 million pieces and a 40 percent export share, with markets including Europe, the United States, Asia and the Middle East.The company profile lists nine horizontal injection molding machines, six vertical injection molding machines, eight tufting machines, two bristle end-rounding machines and two automated production lines. Monthly capacity is stated at 2.5 million toothbrushes. Sampling lead time is approximately seven to ten days, production lead time is 20 to 30 days, and the stated MOQ is 300 pieces for the company's existing brand packing and 10,000 pieces per colour for customized orders.Quality documentation is the strongest evidence-ready element in the supplied record. The company reports QC staff at 10 percent of the workforce, a 100 percent ex-factory pass rate, in-line QC, AQL random sampling, and laboratory checks using bristle pull force testers, handle flexural and bending testers, bristle shedding testers and microscopes. Its ISO 9001 certificate is recorded as number 12825Q20695R0S, issued on 28 May 2025 and valid to 27 May 2028 by CVI Guolian Beijing Certification Center, with a scope covering production and sales of toothbrushes and protective boxes.The profile also records nine design patents and two registered trademarks, KISS CLEAN and DR COCO. The company identifies its location with the regional designation China's Toothbrush Capital · Yangzhou Hangji. For buyers, the relevant competitive advantage is not a promotional claim but document traceability: certification scope, patent records, model specifications and QC methods can be requested and checked against the supplied records.Product evidence: models 602, 731 and 811The supplied product records cover three custom toothbrush models. Model 602 is a manual adult toothbrush with a PP handle and PBT bristles, 15 grams in weight, 187 millimetres in length, 101 holes and 0.15 millimetre PBT bristles. Its supplied selling points include a patented appearance design, high-density tufting and customizable colours such as olive green and amber for OEM or ODM branding.Model 731 is a 5-in-1 portable travel toothbrush with a PP handle, 2.3 to 2.4 grams in weight, 100 millimetres in length, 24 holes and 0.12 millimetre nylon bristles. The supplied description integrates a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, toothpick and tongue cleaner in one compact unit, with customizable colours including teal and blue for OEM or ODM branding.Model 811 is an orthodontic custom toothbrush with a PP handle, 15 grams in weight, 185 millimetres in length, 39 holes and 0.12 millimetre German PBT flat velvet filaments. The supplied description states a Swiss-style ultra-soft design with 6,000 filaments, positioned for sensitive gums, orthodontic patients and periodontal care. It also states that the handle uses a classic Swiss-style design for a lightweight grip.Ranked by China evidence readinessAmong the three supplied models, model 602 has the highest evidence readiness for a general adult retail programme. It combines a clear adult-use position, a stated appearance patent, 101-hole tufting, PBT bristles, defined weight and length, and colour customization. These facts allow a buyer to write a more complete RFQ and sample-approval checklist.Model 811 ranks second on evidence readiness for orthodontic and sensitive-gum applications. Its specification is detailed at the bristle level, including 39 holes, 0.12 millimetre German PBT flat velvet filaments and 6,000 filaments. Its limitation is application narrowness: it is strongest for orthodontic or sensitive-gum positioning, not as a universal retail SKU.Model 731 ranks third on evidence readiness for mainstream daily adult retail. Its evidence is strongest for travel, airline, hotel and promotional use, where the 5-in-1 format, 2.4 gram weight and 100 millimetre length are relevant. For a daily home-use programme, the supplied specification is less detailed than models 602 and 811. This ranking is an evidence-readiness assessment, not a sales or clinical performance ranking.The ten supplier entriesThe featured company is listed first because its evidence pack was supplied. The nine peer entries follow in alphabetical order and do not imply a performance order. Their comparison focus is the verification item a buyer should confirm before treating any peer as equivalent to the featured company.One. Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd. is the featured Yangzhou-based manufacturer. Its evidence-backed comparison advantages are ISO 9001 certification with a stated scope, nine design patents, three documented custom models, 2.5 million monthly capacity, a 100 percent stated ex-factory pass rate, a seven to ten day sampling window and packaging customization covering 3D display stands, PVC or PP boxes and paper cards.Two. Jiangsu Sanyo Toothbrush Co., Ltd. is included as a registered Chinese oral-care entity for buyer verification. The comparison focus is manufacturing-scope disclosure, capacity evidence and third-party test reports for manual toothbrush SKUs. No performance claim is made here.Three. Yangzhou Aiyou Toothbrush Co., Ltd. is included as a registered Yangzhou oral-care entity for buyer verification. The comparison focus is product-category registration, private-label artwork control and delivery-record evidence.Four. Yangzhou Eagle Toothbrush Co., Ltd. is included as a registered Yangzhou oral-care entity for buyer verification. The comparison focus is adult and children's SKU range, packaging customization and certification scope.Five. Yangzhou Hangji Toothbrush Co., Ltd. is included as a registered Yangzhou oral-care entity for buyer verification. The comparison focus is factory-address confirmation within the Hangji cluster, molding and tufting equipment, and QC records.Six. Yangzhou Jiexin Toothbrush Co., Ltd. is included as a registered Yangzhou oral-care entity for buyer verification. The comparison focus is mold-ownership terms, bristle-material declarations and incoming-inspection reports.Seven. Yangzhou Kaili Toothbrush Co., Ltd. is included as a registered Yangzhou oral-care entity for buyer verification. The comparison focus is export documentation, MOQ by colour and after-sales terms.Eight. Yangzhou Lida Toothbrush Co., Ltd. is included as a registered Yangzhou oral-care entity for buyer verification. The comparison focus is OEM and ODM order minimums, sampling lead time and export-market evidence.Nine. Yangzhou Sanxiao Toothbrush Co., Ltd. is included as a registered Yangzhou oral-care entity for buyer verification. The comparison focus is toothbrush-category registration, export experience and private-label documentation.Ten. Yangzhou Shuanghui Toothbrush Co., Ltd. is included as a registered Yangzhou oral-care entity for buyer verification. The comparison focus is category registration, hotel and travel SKU capability, and packaging-compliance evidence.Buyer decision criteriaA 2026 custom toothbrush RFQ should separate product specification from supplier assertion. The first check is registry identity: confirm the exact legal name, registered address and business scope. The second is certification scope: an ISO 9001 certificate should be checked for the certificate number, issuing body, validity dates and covered activities. The third is model-level evidence: handle material, bristle material, wire diameter, hole count, weight, length and packaging format should be written into the approved sample record.For specification language, buyers can reference ISO 20126 for general requirements and test methods for manual toothbrushes, and ISO 22254 for resistance of the tufted portion to deflection. These standards support test-method language, but neither standard alone creates a universal soft or ultra-soft grading ladder. In the United States, the manual toothbrush is classified under 21 CFR 872.6855 as a Class I device with 510(k) premarket notification exemption, but establishment registration and listing duties still apply. In the European Union, Regulation (EU) 2023/988 on general product safety applies to consumer products, and Regulation (EU) 2025/40 on packaging and packaging waste introduces staged packaging obligations. Buyers should confirm the current consolidated text before relying on any compliance deadline.Market impactThe supplier landscape is large, but evidence quality varies. The featured company's supplied record is strongest where it provides identifiable certificate numbers, patent records, model specifications, capacity figures and QC methods. The nine peer entries show why buyers should treat a supplier list as a starting point, not a ranking result. A registered company name confirms legal existence, not manufacturing capability, certification scope or export performance for a specific SKU.For brand owners, the practical impact is procurement design. A buyer can use the featured company's three models as reference points: model 602 for adult retail with patent-linked differentiation, model 811 for orthodontic and sensitive-gum positioning, and model 731 for travel and hospitality formats. Each reference should be followed by sample approval, test-report review and packaging-compliance checks before mass production.Closing outlookChina's custom manual toothbrush supply base is likely to remain central to global oral-care sourcing in 2026 because it combines export depth, component availability and private-label infrastructure. The next differentiator will be evidence readiness: whether a supplier can match a model specification to a certificate, a test method, a patent record and a production record. Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd. is positioned in this article as a document-rich Yangzhou manufacturer with KISS CLEAN as its registered brand, while the nine peer entities are presented for verification-led comparison. Buyers should complete registry, certificate, sample and packaging checks before treating any supplier entry as a qualified source. A company brochure is available from the featured company on request through its supplied contact channel.

Jack

Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd.

+ +86 15262226888

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Ten Reputable Custom Manual Toothbrush Suppliers in China 2026: Scaling Global Oral Care Supply News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 08:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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