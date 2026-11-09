GECCO Showcases Secure And Sovereign Edge AI Platform At Web Summit 2026 Lisbon

Compact EdgePod is a Data-Centre-in-a-box

Compact, rugged and energy-efficient computing platform supports secure and sovereign edge AI and private cloud infrastructure.

- Jeff MacMillan, CEOVICTORIA, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Green Edge Computing Corp. (GECCO), a Canadian developer of the rugged, energy-efficient GECCO EdgePod edge computing appliance, is attending Web Summit 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal in cooperation with InnovateBC.GECCO aims to engage with international technology companies, investors, system integrators, and potential partners seeking practical solutions for secure, sovereign, and sustainable AI and cloud infrastructure. WebSummit brings together technology leaders, startups, investors, and innovators from around the world. GECCO's participation highlights the growing importance of distributed computing infrastructure that enables organizations to process, store, and protect data locally, reducing their dependence on centralized cloud services.The GECCO EdgePod is a Canadian-designed, compact, hyperconverged computing appliance that integrates server processing, GPU-enabled AI acceleration, high-speed networking, solid-state storage, and system management into a single, modular hardware platform. Designed for deployment outside conventional data centres, the EdgePod enables organizations to establish secure private cloud and AI computing infrastructure directly at industrial facilities, commercial properties, remote communities, and mission-critical operational sites."AI is driving unprecedented demand for computing infrastructure, but not every application belongs in a large centralized data centre," said Jeff MacMillan, CEO of GECCO. "Our EdgePod makes it possible to deploy powerful, secure and sovereign computing capabilities wherever data is generated and decisions need to be made. Web Summit provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how Canadian innovation can help address the global challenges of AI infrastructure, energy consumption, and data sovereignty."GECCO is working with technology partners to develop integrated solutions for industrial automation, energy infrastructure, smart buildings and cities, telecommunications, defence, and remote community services. By combining the EdgePod with partner software for AI, cybersecurity, virtualization, and data management, GECCO enables organizations to deploy distributed private cloud environments while retaining control over their data and computing resources.GECCO's participation in the InnovateBC pavilion at Web Summit 2026 reflects its commitment to expanding international partnerships and bringing Canadian-developed computing technology to global markets.While attending Web Summit 2026 (November 9-12, Lisbon, Portugal) AI software developers, system integrators, and potential partners are invited to learn more about the GECCO EdgePod at the Innovate BC pavilion and explore opportunities for collaboration, technology integration, and commercial deployment.About Green Edge Computing Corp. (GECCO)Based in Victoria, British Columbia, Green Edge Computing Corp. develops Canadian-made, rugged, energy-efficient edge computing platforms for defence, maritime, critical infrastructure and other demanding applications. Its flagship EdgePod delivers integrated compute, AI, networking and storage capabilities in a compact, modular architecture designed for secure and sovereign operations.

Rudi Carolsfeld

Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO)

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GECCO Showcases Secure and Sovereign Edge AI Platform at Web Summit 2026 Lisbon News Provided By Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO) November 09, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Telecommunications



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