Weybridge's Surrey Massage Studio Named Massage Studio Of The Year

The reception area at Surrey Massage Studio's new premises on Queens Road, Weybridge

Weybridge studio wins regional award as it opens larger premises with a second treatment room on Queens Road

- Jemma Larner, founder of Surrey Massage StudioWEYBRIDGE, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surrey Massage Studio, founded by sports massage therapist and stretch coach Jemma Larner, has been named Massage Studio of the Year at the London & South East Prestige Awards 2026/27.The regional awards recognise small, independent businesses for their success and hard work at a local level. Winners are chosen by a panel of judges, who review each nominee's submission alongside publicly available information such as client reviews and testimonials.The award comes as the studio settles into larger premises at 28 Queens Road, Weybridge, which opened on 12 October 2026 following its move from Addlestone. The new studio has a second treatment room, allowing the team to see almost twice as many clients each week.Jemma Larner, founder of Surrey Massage Studio, said: "Winning Massage Studio of the Year is a lovely recognition of the care the whole team puts into every treatment. So much of it comes from our clients and the reviews they've left, so it really belongs to them as well. Moving to Weybridge means we can now welcome even more people."The new studio is open five days a week, with appointments from 8am on Wednesdays and until 8pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Clients can use permit parking in the car park at the front of the building, and there is free parking on Queens Road and nearby residential roads.The studio offers sports, remedial, relaxation and pregnancy massage, alongside manual lymphatic drainage, assisted stretch and personal training.About Surrey Massage StudioSurrey Massage Studio is an independent massage and wellbeing studio at 28 Queens Road, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 9UT. Founded by Jemma Larner, the studio offers sports, remedial, relaxation and pregnancy massage, manual lymphatic drainage, assisted stretch and personal training. It was named Massage Studio of the Year at the London & South East Prestige Awards 2026/27 and is a Full Member of the Federation of Holistic Therapists (FHT).

Jemma Larner

Surrey Massage Studio

+44 7923 023375

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