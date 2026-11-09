Holiday Donut Tours Return To 16 Cities With Sweet Things To Do This Holiday Season

Festive holiday donuts on the Santa Monica Holiday Donut & Walking Tour

Guests celebrate the season with donuts in front of a Christmas tree on the Historic Boston Holiday & Delicious Donut Tour

Holiday lights and fresh donuts on the West LA & Original Farmers Market Holiday Donut Tour

Holiday donuts, palm trees and a Christmas tree in Santa Monica

Twinkling holiday lights near the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles

Underground Donut Tour's holiday food tours pair festive treats with twinkling lights and local traditions in Boston, NYC, LA, London, Dublin and more.

- Jeff WoelkerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for festive things to do this holiday season? Underground Donut Tour, the world's largest donut-focused walking food tour company, has announced the return of its Holiday Donut Tours in 16 cities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. These limited-season holiday food tours combine delicious seasonal donuts and sweet treats with twinkling lights, beautifully decorated streets and the stories behind each city's favorite holiday traditions.New for 2026, the lineup adds Pittsburgh, where the Pittsburgh Holiday Sweet Treats & Walking Tour runs November 22 through December 31.A Holiday Food Tour Unlike Any OtherEach holiday tour is a guided walking experience through some of the city's most festive neighborhoods, with stops at hand-picked bakeries and donut shops serving limited-edition holiday creations alongside beloved local favorites. Underground Donut Tour only partners with the best of the best in every city, so each stop is something worth celebrating.Between tastings, knowledgeable local guides lead groups past holiday light displays, decorated storefronts and landmark Christmas trees while sharing the history, culture and traditions that make each city so special this time of year. It is a cozy, family-friendly way to soak up the magic of the season, one delicious bite at a time.Holiday Tours in 16 CitiesThe 2026 holiday tour lineup includes:United States- Historic Boston Holiday & Delicious Donut Tour (Boston, Massachusetts)- Downtown Detroit Holiday Donut & Pastry Tour (Detroit, Michigan)- West LA & Original Farmers Market Holiday Donut Tour (Los Angeles, California)- New York City: Midtown Holiday Donut Tour (New York City, New York)- Philadelphia Holiday Donut & Walking Tour (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)- Pittsburgh Holiday Sweet Treats & Walking Tour (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)- Portland Downtown Holiday Donut Tour (Portland, Oregon)- San Diego & Little Italy Holiday Donut Tour (San Diego, California)- Santa Monica Holiday Donut & Walking Tour (Santa Monica, California)- Seattle Downtown Holiday Donut Walking Tour (Seattle, Washington)- Washington DC Holiday Donut & Walking Tour (Washington, DC)Canada- Victoria Scenic Holiday Donut & Walking Tour (Victoria, British Columbia)United Kingdom- Brighton & The Lanes Holiday Doughnut Tour (Brighton, England)- Edinburgh & Royal Mile Holiday Doughnut Tour (Edinburgh, Scotland)- London Small Group Holiday Tea & Doughnuts (London, England)Ireland- Dublin Festive Holiday Doughnut Tour (Dublin, Ireland)The Perfect Holiday Activity for Families, Friends and GroupsWhether locals are searching for things to do in their city during the holidays, travelers want a memorable activity on a winter getaway, or families are looking for a festive outing everyone will enjoy, a Holiday Donut Tour is an easy way to make the season a little sweeter. The tours are also a popular choice for holiday office parties, team outings, family visits, student groups and celebrations with friends, with private and group bookings available."The holidays are all about getting together, and there's no better way to do that than over incredible donuts," said Jeff Woelker, owner of Underground Donut Tour. "Our holiday tours give people a chance to slow down, explore their city all dressed up for the season, and taste some of the most delicious treats it has to offer. Whether you're a local starting a new holiday tradition or a visitor seeing a city for the first time, it's one of the sweetest things you can do this time of year."Loved by Guests Around the WorldUnderground Donut Tour holds a 4.9-star average from more than 9,200 guest reviews and was recently named among the world's best food tours by Tripadvisor, with honors in Boston, Seattle and Edinburgh.Dates, Pricing and BookingHoliday Donut Tours run throughout the holiday season, with dates and times varying by city. Tickets start at $50 per person, and free cancellation is available up to 24 hours before the tour. Holiday tours are offered for a limited time and availability is limited, so guests are encouraged to book early.See the full list of holiday tours and book online at: all-holiday-toursAbout Underground Donut TourFounded in 2015 as a passion project by donut enthusiast Jeff Woelker, Underground Donut Tour has grown into an international food tour company operating in cities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company specializes in guided walking tours that combine local food, history and storytelling, with experiences ranging from classic donut tours to holiday and haunted adventures.

Jeff Woelker

Underground Donut Tour

+1 844-366-8848

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Holiday Donut Tours Return to 16 Cities With Sweet Things to Do This Holiday Season News Provided By Underground Donut Tour November 09, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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