How China Is Using Cheap Finance To Spread Its Footprint In Central Asia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) For Kazakhstan and other Central Asian economies seeking affordable capital to fund infrastructure, industrial expansion and trade, Chinese financing has become an increasingly appealing option, yet behind these favourable terms lies a broader strategic picture that extends far beyond simple economics, according to an article in Myanmar's Mekong News.

China's outreach to Central Asia has accelerated in recent years through a combination of trade, infrastructure investment, financial cooperation and supply-chain integration. Kazakhstan, the region's largest economy, sits at the crossroads of the Belt and Road Initiative, linking China with Europe, Russia and the Middle East.

By offering low-cost financing, Beijing is steadily embedding itself within Kazakhstan's economic architecture. What appears to be an effort to facilitate trade and investment can also be interpreted as an attempt to create long-term financial interdependence, the article observes.

The attraction of Chinese financing is straightforward, Chinese capital markets possess abundant liquidity, and Beijing has demonstrated a willingness to support cross-border projects that align with its strategic interests. For Central Asian governments and corporations facing tighter global credit conditions, borrowing in yuan can significantly reduce financing costs.

The ability to raise funds directly in Chinese currency is especially useful for entities purchasing machinery, industrial equipment, telecommunications systems and other goods from Chinese suppliers. However, this creates a self-reinforcing cycle: more trade with China increases demand for yuan financing, while greater yuan financing encourages further trade with China.

Beyond Kazakhstan, similar dynamics are visible across parts of Central Asia, countries such as Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have expanded economic engagement with Beijing through infrastructure projects, transport corridors, mining ventures and energy cooperation. Chinese banks and state-backed institutions have become prominent financiers of roads, railways, power plants and logistics networks. Critics point out that this growing financial footprint increases the likelihood of economic dependence.

The yuan itself occupies a central place in this strategy. For years, Beijing has sought to elevate its currency from a largely domestic medium of exchange into an international financial instrument capable of competing more effectively with the US dollar and, to a lesser extent, the euro.

China's financial influence will become increasingly embedded in the region. Such influence extends beyond lending; it strengthens Beijing's ability to shape commercial relationships, investment flows and economic priorities across neighbouring countries.

This financial outreach forms part of a much broader effort by China to expand its global influence. Through the Belt and Road Initiative and related programmes, Beijing has financed infrastructure projects across Asia, Africa, Latin America and parts of Europe. Critics frequently describe some of these arrangements as examples of“debt-trap diplomacy”, arguing that large-scale borrowing can create long-term dependencies, the article added.

Supporters of Chinese investment dispute this characterisation and contend that the benefits of infrastructure development outweigh the risks. Nevertheless, concerns over debt sustainability have surfaced repeatedly in international debates surrounding China's overseas lending practices, the article added.