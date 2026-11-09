BJP, Shiv Sena Slam Mallikarjun Kharge For Terming Diwali 'Khushiyon Ka Eid'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The BJP and Shiv Sena on Monday criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his description of Diwali as 'Khushiyon ka Eid' (Eid of Happiness) and accused the Congress of displaying anti-Hindu mindset and indulging in vote-bank politics.

The leaders said that the Congress should be ashamed of making such remarks on an auspicious occasion like Diwali, alleging that instead of respecting Hindu sentiments, the party was attempting to appease a particular community for political gains.

The controversy erupted following Kharge's remarks to reporters over the weekend while extending Diwali greetings.

"I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. Many people celebrate it as it is Khushiyon ka Eid," the Congress president said.

Kharge also appealed to people to maintain peace and national unity, urging those involved in disputes or harbouring misunderstandings to set aside their differences.

"I urge those who may be in conflict or harbouring misunderstandings with one another to set these differences aside," he said.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Kharge's remarks exposed the Congress party's anti-Hindu mindset.

"Mallikarjun Kharge's statement exposes the Congress party's anti-Hindu mindset. The Congress should be ashamed that even on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, instead of respecting Hindu sentiments, it is engaging in vote-bank politics. Remember that just a few days ago, Sonia Gandhi said she was deeply pained and shed tears when the Babri Masjid was demolished. She also cried over the Batla House encounter involving terrorists. Now, the party's president is describing Diwali as the 'Eid of Happiness'. This makes it clear that the Congress party is engaged in appeasement and vote-bank politics 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," he said.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam also questioned the Congress over the remark, alleging that the party was using religious references to appease voters.

"They pretend to wear the sacred thread. And when it is time for our Diwali celebrations, instead of extending Diwali greetings, they turn even this festival into an issue of religious appeasement. This is our question," he said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande also criticised Kharge, accusing the Congress of making contradictory political statements in an attempt to appease different communities.

"I feel sorry for their lack of understanding. They are so afraid and so desperate to appease Muslims that tomorrow they might even call Diwali Eid. They are so scared because they have lost their political ground. Neither Hindus nor Muslims are going to vote for them. In an attempt to please one community or the other, they try to appear secular at times and claim to stand for Hindutva at other times. They have become confused," she said.