Sting Operation Case: CCB Issues Notice To Former Cong Leader Krupa Alva To Appear For Questioning

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police issued a notice to former Congress General Secretary, Krupa Alva, directing her to appear for questioning on Monday in connection with the alleged sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

She has been asked to bring her mobile phone and laptop for examination.

Krupa Alva, who had travelled abroad on a pre-planned trip, returned to Kempegowda International Airport on the night of November 7. As the CCB had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against her, immigration officials detained her upon arrival and subsequently handed her over to CCB Cyber Inspector Satish for further proceedings.

However, she was not arrested as she had secured interim anticipatory bail from the court.

The development comes after the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) expelled Krupa Alva from the party for six years with immediate effect over allegations of her involvement in the sting operation targeting Congress leaders in the state.

The expulsion order, issued by KPCC Vice-President M. Narayanaswamy, stated that the controversy had caused embarrassment to the party due to negative publicity and media reactions. It said her alleged involvement in the sting operation amounted to anti-party activities.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had accused her of being behind the defamatory video and obtained a court injunction restraining media houses from airing or publishing it.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police, which investigated the alleged sting operation, stated that the allegations of sexual abuse featured in the video were part of a "fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative". The police said the statements and evidence collected during the investigation did not substantiate the occurrence of any such incident as claimed in the video.

Krupa Alva and a TV cameraman Prashant Kumar, who had filmed the video, had reportedly told a sessions court that they had no role in its recent uploading on YouTube. The alleged blackmail sting video was reportedly filmed in 2023 and widely circulated online in September 2026.

The controversy has triggered political tensions within the Congress in Karnataka, with Siddaramaiah openly alleging the involvement of party insiders in the episode. He had also approached the Congress high command to raise his concerns over being targeted despite his contributions as a mass leader.

Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has demanded Krupa Alva's arrest and alleged that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was involved in the controversy. He pointed out that Shivakumar was the state Congress president when the video was filmed in February 2023 and alleged that he had a history of using sleaze videos against political rivals.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh had earlier stated on November 1 that the mobile phone allegedly used to upload the video on September 26 had been exchanged at Kumaraswamy's Delhi residence.

According to the police investigation, Ritesh Pandey, who was arrested in New Delhi by Bengaluru City Police, disclosed that he had purchased the mobile phone in Karol Bagh along with Vinod Sharma, allegedly on the instructions of Prajwal Prasad, who is stated to be associated with Kumaraswamy's social media team.

The device was subsequently brought to Kumaraswamy's official residence and allegedly handed over to Prajwal Prasad.