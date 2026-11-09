Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0: 1,000 Higher Education Institutions To Participate In Tirukkural Study Programme

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Around 1,000 students from higher education institutions across the country will get an opportunity to study the ancient Tamil literary text 'Tirukkural', under the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 5.0), the Union Ministry of Education reiterated on Monday.

The initiative aims to familiarise students with the timeless ideas, teachings and ethical values contained in the celebrated Tamil literary work while promoting Indian knowledge and cultural traditions through multiple languages.

The Ministry has invited higher education institutions from across the country to participate in the programme. Each participating institution can register and nominate one student from its campus for the initiative.

Selected students will have the opportunity to study the verses of Tirukkural and their meanings in a language of their choice. The programme is designed to make the teachings of the ancient Tamil text accessible to students from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

In addition to the learning opportunity, all 1,000 selected students will be offered internships under the initiative. Each student will receive an incentive of Rs 10,000, providing them with financial support while gaining practical experience and a deeper understanding of India's literary and cultural heritage.

Interested higher education institutions and students can visit the official Kashi Tamil Sangamam website for programme-related information and registration details.

The fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be organised from November 28 to December 12, 2026, with participation from 1,000 higher education institutions across the country.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi had launched the registration portal for the programme. The central theme of this year's edition is 'Learn and Understand Tirukkural', focusing on introducing the ethical principles and life values embedded in the ancient Tamil text to young people and students across India.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the centuries-old cultural and civilisational connections between Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu while providing students with an opportunity to explore India's linguistic diversity and traditional knowledge systems.

Tirukkural, one of the most celebrated works of classical Tamil literature, contains teachings on ethics, human values, social conduct, governance and everyday life. Its wisdom extends beyond literary study, offering principles relevant to individuals and society.

Through Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0, the government aims to take the rich literary tradition of Tamil Nadu to students in different parts of the country and encourage greater interaction between India's diverse languages and cultural traditions.

The programme is also expected to provide a platform for students to appreciate the shared cultural heritage of different regions and understand the contribution of classical Indian literature to the country's knowledge traditions.