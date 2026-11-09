Safdarjung Hospital Treats 135 Diwali-Related Burn Injury Cases In Two Days

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital recorded a total of 135 cases of Diwali-related burn injuries at its Burns Emergency Department over two days, on November 7 and 8, officials said on Monday.

Of the total cases reported during this period, 129 were caused by firecracker-related injuries, while the remaining six involved burns caused by diyas.

Several fire incidents were reported across the nation on the occasion of Diwali.

According to the officials, among the patients who sought medical attention for Diwali-related injuries, 35 children suffered firecracker-related burns and were treated on an outpatient basis at the hospital's OPD. One child, however, required admission for further medical care.

As part of its preparedness arrangements to deal with a possible rise in burn injury cases during the festive period, the hospital had earmarked 20 beds for patients requiring admission due to Diwali-related burns, officials said.

"Of these, seven patients suffering from Diwali-related burn injuries are currently admitted to the hospital," they added.

The hospital had put the necessary arrangements in place in anticipation of an increase in the number of patients during the festival and continues to provide appropriate medical attention and treatment to those affected.

Reiterating the importance of preventive measures, the hospital stressed that public awareness, responsible celebrations and strict adherence to safety precautions are essential to prevent firecracker-related injuries and protect the safety of the wider community.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy died after a firecracker exploded in his hand while he was bursting it outside his house in Delhi's Narela area, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night, November 8, during Diwali celebrations, leaving the child with fatal injuries.

According to Delhi Police, the child was bursting a flower-pot firecracker, commonly known as an 'Anar', in front of his house at around 9:45 p.m. when it suddenly exploded, causing injuries to his chest.

The tragic incident has once again brought attention to the risks associated with firecrackers, particularly for children, and the importance of exercising caution while handling such explosive items.