70 Sustain Eye Injuries During Diwali Celebrations In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 9 (IANS) More than 70 people sustained eye injuries during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad and its outskirts, officials said on Monday.

Doctors at the government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam said 70 people had been brought to the hospital since Sunday night. They said 13 of the injured were admitted to the hospital, while others were discharged after treatment.

While 40 people with eye injuries were brought to the hospital on Sunday night, others approached the hospital on Monday morning. A team of seven doctors treated the injured. While some sustained injuries while bursting firecrackers, others were hit by the crackers lit close to them.

Some of those injured in different parts of the city and outskirts approached private hospitals for treatment.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the injured. He interacted with the doctors and medical staff. He met with the families of the injured and instructed medical staff to deliver comprehensive treatment and assistance.

The MLA from Nampally constituency appreciated the doctors and hospital staff for providing medical services and attending to emergency cases despite the Diwali festival holiday.

Doctors have advised people to take all precautions while bursting crackers to protect themselves from injury.

Meanwhile, fire accidents were reported in Hyderabad at four places during Diwali celebrations. While there were no casualties, the accidents led to huge loss of property.

A decoration warehouse caught fire in Mylardepalli due to a falling firecracker. Fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire. There were no casualties, but the fire resulted in damage of several lakhs of rupees.

Earlier, a huge fire broke out in the same area in a plastic manufacturing factory. Three fire engines were pressed into service to put out the flames. The blaze quickly spread to a neighbouring plywood factory, causing further damage due to highly combustible material in the unit.

Dark plumes covered the locality, sending panic among residents in the surrounding areas. Police said the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby industrial units.

A house in Hyderabad's Koti area caught fire after a firecracker fell on the terrace. The incident triggered panic in the area. Firefighters rushed to the scene and doused the flames.

A scrap shop caught fire due to a firecracker in Jeedimetla. However, there were no casualties.

A firecracker shop in Sitaphalmandai in Secunderabad went up in flames after a stray firecracker fell on the shop. Huge flames and loud explosions led to panic in the area. A fire engine rushed to the spot and put out the blaze.

In another fire accident in Secunderabad, a medical distributor's shop was gutted.