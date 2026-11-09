Delhi: 1,286 Kg Of Suspected Meat Seized From Railway Parcel At Hazrat Nizamuddin Yard, FSL Tests Ordered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) A consignment containing approximately 1,286 kg of material suspected to be meat was found in railway parcels at New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station yard. This came on back of police investigation following unverified information that the consignment could contain beef being transported under the declared category of mutton and meat.

According to police information, the matter came to light on November 8, 2026, when the Railway Vigilance Unit at Baroda House received information at around 9 AM regarding suspected beef being transported in a cargo consignment that had arrived at the railway yard.

Following the information, the investigating officer (IO) and the Station House Officer (SHO) reached the spot to examine the consignment and initiate necessary legal proceedings.

Police found a total of 20 thermocol carton packages containing material suspected to be meat. The packages weighed approximately 1,286.35 kg and had arrived at the New Washing Line (NZM) through Train No. 12721, the Dakshin Express, from Hyderabad (HYB).

The consignment had been booked under the descriptions of“Mutton” and“Meat”, according to the preliminary information shared by the police.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and a veterinary doctor were called to the location to collect samples and establish the nature of the material. Police said the samples would be examined as part of the investigation, while the required legal formalities, including documentation through the e-Sakshya platform, were being carried out.

Teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were also present at the site.

Police said that after the collection of samples, further legal formalities concerning the disposal of the seized material would be undertaken. The investigation is ongoing to establish the exact nature of the consignment and other circumstances surrounding its transportation.

In a separate case earlier in October, a sessions court in Gujarat's Kalol had sentenced three men to rigorous life imprisonment for cow slaughter and attempting to sell the meat after 277 kg of beef, valued at approximately Rs 55,000, was seized during a police raid in August 2024.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each convict.