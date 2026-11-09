Arbaaz Khan Wishes 'Little Boy' Arhaan On His 24Th Birthday, Says 'Being Your Father Is One Of The Most Beautiful Roles'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Arbaaz Khan wished son Arhaan on his 24th birthday on Monday.

The actor in his emotional note said 'being your father is one of the most beautiful roles life has given me'

Arbaaz took to his social media account and shared a video featuring a touching moment with Arhaan, along with glimpses of the young filmmaker and musician. In the clip, Arbaaz is seen affectionately kissing his son on the cheek while a live musical performance plays in the background.

Alongside the video, Arbaaz shared a heartfelt note that read,“Happy 24th Birthday, Arhaan 24 years of loving you, 24 years of being proud of you, and a lifetime of standing by you. I may not tell you every day, but I want you to know how proud I am of you. Being your father is one of the most beautiful roles life has given me.”

He added,“Today, as I see you growing into a mature, confident and wonderful young man, my heart is filled with pride and gratitude. Keep dreaming big, stay humble and always believe in yourself. I wish you courage to chase your dreams, strength to overcome challenges and wisdom to make the right choices. Always remember that no matter how old you get, you will forever be my little boy. Proud to be your father. Love you always!”

Arhaan also received a birthday wish from his mother, actress Malaika Arora. In her birthday post, Malaika has previously shared affectionate notes and throwback memories celebrating her son.

For the uninitiated, Arhaan also shares a warm equation with his father's wife, Sshura Khan. Sshura and Arbaaz welcomed their daughter Sipaara Khan in October 2025, making Arhaan an elder brother. Sshura has publicly referred to him as“Big Brother” to Sipaara, calling him the“bestest human”.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika, with whom he shares Arhaan. The former couple separated after nearly two decades of marriage and their divorce was finalised in 2017.

–IANS

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