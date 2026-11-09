UN Chief Condemns Krakow Shooting That Left 6 Dead
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned a deadly shooting in the southern Polish city of Krakow that killed six people and wounded many more, according to a statement from his spokesperson on Sunday.
“The Secretary-General is deeply shocked and saddened by yesterday’s mass shooting,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Guterres “strongly condemns this senseless act of violence and expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Poland,” Dujarric added.
The violence erupted Saturday afternoon near Krakow’s Main Market Square, a major tourist destination, when a gunman opened fire on civilians. Sixteen people were wounded, among them two police officers, in addition to the six killed. Polish prosecutors opened a terrorism investigation into the attack on Sunday.
Officers exchanged fire with the suspect, a 24-year-old Polish man. He was injured in the clash and remains hospitalized in critical condition.
A subsequent search of the suspect’s residence turned up three more bodies. Police identified them as his parents and sister.
Poland has declared two days of national mourning, beginning Sunday.
“The Secretary-General is deeply shocked and saddened by yesterday’s mass shooting,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Guterres “strongly condemns this senseless act of violence and expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Poland,” Dujarric added.
The violence erupted Saturday afternoon near Krakow’s Main Market Square, a major tourist destination, when a gunman opened fire on civilians. Sixteen people were wounded, among them two police officers, in addition to the six killed. Polish prosecutors opened a terrorism investigation into the attack on Sunday.
Officers exchanged fire with the suspect, a 24-year-old Polish man. He was injured in the clash and remains hospitalized in critical condition.
A subsequent search of the suspect’s residence turned up three more bodies. Police identified them as his parents and sister.
Poland has declared two days of national mourning, beginning Sunday.
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